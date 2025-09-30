An advertisement was renamed “The George Orwell” to protest against work plans for new digital identity cards.

The face of Sir Keir Starmer was placed on panels at the James Atherton Boozer renamed in New Brighton, Merseyside.

Phrases of the Dystopian novel by George Orwell 1984, such as “War is Peace” and “Freedom Is Slavery” were also projected on the building site. In others, Sir Keir is described as the head of state of Oceania, while “Big Brother looks at you” appears before a big eye appears.

The owner Daniel Davies changed the name of the advertisement because he fears that Great Britain will become "very Orwellian". He said, "You can say that all these things, in good hands, would be good; but in bad hands – and you see that in places like Hong Kong – they can become very Orwellians. "Who has access to your data? How is it used? Is it sold to third parties?" Mr. Davies previously renamed the pub "The Three Bellends" in 2020, with panels featuring Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Dominic Cummings.

He said: “The government did not have a good story to deploy it in time, on the budget and that works. “I think that will cause a lot of confusion for the elderly who are already seeing banking services on the street, the closure of post offices, the closure of pharmacies. “The main thing I wanted to do is cause a conversation; to bring people to question, and not only to follow everything that is brought – in particular things that have large -scale effects on civil freedoms and your data.” Sir Keir announced last Friday the plowing plans to impose compulsory cards on all adults by the end of Parliament.

Mr. Davies is not convinced of the Prime Minister's motivations. He said: “It is disguised in something to do with immigration, which, I think, is quite questionable. “And, frankly, there are other things on which he should concentrate, as taking care of some of the basic work values. “Keir Starmer has many things he should focus on, and it is not one of them.”

