Pritzker compares Trump to Putin, calls to invoke the 25th amendment for having suggested to the military use of Chicago as “training fields”





After President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that cities like Chicago should be used as “training fields for our soldiers”, Governor JB Pritzker said that the 25th amendment should be invoked to remove the post president, saying “that there is something really bad with this man”.

“It seems that Donald Trump has not only dementia, but he copies tactics of Vladimir Putin. Sending troops in cities, thinking that it is a kind of land proving for war, or that there is indeed a kind of internal war in the United States is just, frankly, inan and I am concerned for his health,” said Pritzker on Tuesday afternoon. “There is something really bad with this man, and the 25th amendment should be invoked.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson did not directly add up the Pritzker call to invoke the 25th amendment.

“President Trump is deeply concerned about the security and security of all Americans, including those of Chicago-and he intervenes where JB failed,” she said.

Although it was not the first time that Pritzker said he thought that the president has suffered from dementia, it was the first time that he publicly called for his withdrawal.

Governor's comments occurred a few hours after the president told senior military leaders that he had declared to the defense secretary Pete Hegseth that cities like Chicago should serve as a “training ground” for the troops.

“I said to Pete, we should use some of these dangerous cities such as training fields for our soldiers. National guard, but military. Because we are going to Chicago very soon. It is a big city with an incompetent governor,” said Trump.

Pritzker said on Monday that he had received a report that the Trump administration was trying to deploy 100 military troops in Illinois to protect American immigration and customs agents in the context of the ongoing federal repression against illegal immigration.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “The Ministry of War has received a request for aid to protect federal staff, the property and functions of the Illinois state. Any decision will be made in accordance with the established processes and announced at the appropriate time.”

The initiates said that the most likely Callup is the Illinois National Guard and that the troops could be on the ground.

“I think the president will activate the National Guard if it was my supposition,” said the Major-General of the American army retired Richard Hayes, the former Warrant Officer of the Illinois National Guard.

If Hayes is right, the Trump administration's decision to deploy the Illinois National Guard would force Pritzker – which is vehemently opposed to deploy troops in Illinois – to transmit the orders of the Pentagon to the direction of the Illinois National Guard if and when he goes down, while he sits at the top of the Illinois National Guard.

“The governor cannot refuse to transmit this order to the adjutant general or to stop the process himself unless he judges him completely illegal, and this will be a fairly wide strip, but what he can do – all governors can – they can challenge the deployment once the orders are sent.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in California judged that the deployment of troops by the president in Los Angeles during the summer had violated the law.

Hayes said he expects Pritzker to almost immediately start the legal proceedings to stop any federal deployment of troops in Illinois.

“I am sure that the office of his Attorney General is ready to do something, because he is so categorical against that,” said Hays.

Pritzker reported that legal documents are ready.

“What we can do with regard to the troops sent to Chicago and the State of Illinois is to go to court immediately. We are ready to do so,” said Pritzker. “Believe me when I tell you that the law is on our side when it comes to keeping the troops outside the city and the state.”

The Republicans of Illinois said that Pritzker was part of the problem.

“We have seen these tensions increase here at home, motivated by our own governor, which was called yesterday the jackboots of the agents”, “said the head of the minority of Illinois, Tony McCombie.” He went further, urging the Illinoisans to fight with everything we have, and to ask for badge numbers. And what end? These remarks have only aggravated the tensions between federal agents who do their job and their local communities. “

The deployment of 100 soldiers is not considered to be “large” in the circles of the National Guard, and this number of troops could be mobilized quickly.

“Usually 48 to 96 hours for a full stand-up,” said Hayes. “We can carry out initial capacities right away. This is not a problem, because we have people in active service every day, but to obtain the entire contingent, it would probably take around 96 hours to bring them where they have to go.”

This would mean that these troops could be in place next week if the Trump administration quickly moves to a deployment.

Sources have said that what's going on behind the scenes is an assessment of what military outfit is best suited to help protect agents and ice facilities, whether it is entirely the Illinois National Guard or another army wing.

More CBS News

Chris Tye

Chris Tye is a journalist and filling anchor at CBS2 Chicago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/jb-pritzker-donald-trump-vladimir-putin-25th-amendment-military-training-grounds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos