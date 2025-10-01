Politics
Trkiye undertakes to support “each positive step” towards just and permanent peace in Gaza
TThe National Security Council (NSC) of Rkiye has promised that the country “will continue to contribute to each positive stage towards the establishment of just and permanent peace” in Gaza, while condemning Israel's policies provoking a humanitarian disaster, according to a statement published after Tuesday's meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential complex.
The meeting of the council, which lasted two hours, addressed both internal security and international developments, particularly emphasizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and threats of regional stability.
President Erdogan chairs the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the presidential complex in Ankara, Trkiye, September 30, 2025. (Photo via the Turkish / Murat Kula presidency)
The objective of the “terror -free region” has strengthened
In the evaluation of progress towards a “Trkiye without terrorism”, the declaration of the NSC confirmed that “the strong desire to completely demolish the terrorist wall standing before the future of our nation and to reaffirm the climate of peace, prosperity and security.”
The Council stressed that in the process of strengthening with the objective of the “terror -free region”, no manifestation of terrorism will be authorized in our neighboring geography, and the expansion by terrorism will be absolutely not authorized. “”
The declaration specifically refers to operations against PKK / KCK-PYD / YPG, FETO and DAESH terrorist organizations, noting that activities against all threats against national unity and survival continue to be carried out with “determination, resolution and success” both nationally and international.
More to read
Gaza Humanitarian Crisis addressed
The NSC drew attention to “the illegitimate policies of Israel causing deaths of humanitarian disaster and famine in Gaza,” declaring that “the cessation of the genocide and the holding of responsible officials have become the shared responsibility of all humanity”.
The Council called on the international community to “take urgent measures and materialize the testament demonstrated within the framework of the United Nations”, while expressing that “Trkiye will continue to contribute to each positive stage towards the establishment of just and permanent peace”.
People walk with humanitarian aid plans they have received from a distribution center in the so-called “netzarim corridor”, in Nuseirat in Gaza Strip, September 30, 2025. (AFP photo)
Two -states Cypic solution underlined
Regarding what the declaration called “our national cause”, the question of Cyprus, the NSC reiterated support for “a model of two -state solution based on the recognition of sovereign equality and the equal international status of Turkish Cypriots”.
The Council noted that “our country will maintain its determined position against all the measures that could negatively affect the peace environment on the island”.
The NSC evaluated the actors and problems threatening the territorial integrity, the unity and the sovereignty of Syria, as well as the security, stability and prosperity of Iraq.
The declaration stressed that “our support for the fight against efforts to attract our neighbors to regional conflicts will continue to increase”.
Regional concerns of stability and developments in the war of Russia-Ukraine
Addressing the current situation concerning the Russian-Ukraine War, the Council spoke against “incidents indicating the risks of widening war”, declaring that “Trkiye is ready to assume more responsibility to establish peace”.
Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing tactical training with a tigr armored vehicle near the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 30, 2025. (Photo AA)
Armenia standardization process
The current standardization process with Armenia has been discussed, the NSC highlighting the importance of a transport route allowing unhindered access between Azerbaijan and Nakhchanvan “, which will produce results benefiting all countries of the region”, as well as the will to establish the final peace.
Support in Bosnia and Herzegovina has reaffirmed
Recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been sent, the Council reaffirming “our support for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order”.
The Directorate of Presidential Communications shared the declaration through its social media accounts after the meeting in the presidential complex.
