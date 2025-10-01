



The Minister of Finance of Israel, Bezalel Smotrich, castigated the peace plan of American president Donald Trump for Gaza in a scathing statement, calling him a “historic missed opportunity” and a “pure madness”.

Why it matters

The strong criticism of Smotrich, leader of the religious party of Zionism, illustrates the serious political difficulty with which a weakened Israeli Prime Minister is confronted with Benjamin Netanyahu to achieve adhesion for the plan of his coalition government.

What to know

In a declaration at the origin in Hebrew, Smotrich described the plan “if old -fashioned and return to the design of Oslo, a historic missed opportunity to finally free us from Oslo channels, a diplomatic failure in echo turning away from all the lessons of October 7, and in my opinion, it will end in tears.”

He continued: “Our children will be forced to fight in Gaza again. This is what Einstein called pure madness: to repeat the same action again and again and expect a different result.”

Smotrich called celebrations around the “absurd” Trump plan, but said he would keep consultations on this subject.

The 1993 OSLO agreements prepared the land so that the training of the first autonomous Palestinian management body was recognized by Israel, the Palestinian National Authority, and was to lead to the formation of a Palestinian State.

But Israeli critics say that the agreements have rather prepared the field for a wave of violence by Palestinian activists.

“Exchanging gains on the ground for diplomatic illusions and brilliant ceremonies, to speak again about two states '', Palestinians leading the Palestinians, to set up a Palestinian police force formed by Egypt and Jordan, of the insertion of Qatar as a central player, this whole stew is so exceeded,” said Smotrich.

Trump's peace plan includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, the disarmament of Hamas, the release of all the remaining hostages held by the militant group in Gaza and a regional redevelopment, which was destroyed after almost two years of war.

A critical element to obtain a ceasefire set up on Monday, when Netanyahu announced from the White House that he supported the American proposal.

Netanyahu said the plan would achieve the objectives of the War of Israel to end Hamas' military capacity and return the hostages that the group took from Israel during its attack on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli chief also issued a striking warning to Hamas, claiming that Israel would advance the war in Gaza if the group rejected the peace plan or accepted it, but did not meet the conditions set out by the United States

What people say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday: “Israel will finish work by himself. This can be done in the easy way or it can be done, but it must be done.”

What happens next

The peace plan was presented in Hamas and an official said that the group considered it in “good faith”, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Update of 30/09/2025 4:35 HE: This story has been updated to include more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-gaza-peace-plan-israel-smotrich-10802152 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos