



The president of the PCB, Mohin Naqvi, was the subject of intense criticisms and ridiculous on social networks after the third consecutive defeat of the Pakistans against India in the president of the Asian Cup (Image Credit: Agency) New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohin Naqvi, was under intense and ridiculous criticism after the third defeat Simple to the index in the ASIA cubic, with social messages after it immediately. Pakistan lost against India in the Sunday final, and the post-match presentation went down to chaos when the Indian players refused to accept the Naqvi winner trophy, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Over the course of Naqvi, expected on one side of the scene for the ceremony to start, the Indian team entered 15 yards, refusing to move. The delay continued for several minutes, and when Naqvi finally went on the stage, the Indian fans inside the stadium hooked hard, singing Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The officials then informed Naqvi that the Indian team would not accept the trophy of him. With the Indian players refusing to take the trophy, the ceremony ended without the presentation. Naqvi left the platform with the trophy and the medals of the winners still in his possession. The Indian team later celebrated by pretending to organize an invisible trophy, while Suryakumar Yadav announced during the post-match press conference that he would donate his match fees of the Asian Cup to the Indian Armed Forces. “This Prime Minister selected Shehbaz Sharif, if he destroyed Pakistan the head of Tehreek-i-insaf, Moonis Elahi, wrote on X. This shameless man feels no remorse, but those who installed him should reflect. He must be deleted immediately.” The former Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, also criticized Naqvi Abandoned the best players of the Pakistans, contributing to the teams three consecutive defeats against India. “The best drummer Pakistans Babar Azam was abandoned by this man. He also abandoned the best window of Pakistan Rizwan, selecting players like Salman Agha and Harris. He destroyed our striker,” said Zubair. The former Prime Minister, he made a political comparison, declaring: what Mohin Naqvi does cricket is exactly what the chief of the army Gen Asim Munnir does to Pakistan. He held an Amimaire number for his # 88 so much skyrocketing him. What a pity, activist Sana tweeted. Journalist Umar Draz Gondal said the Indian captain refused to shake hands or take the Naqvi trophy, the only answer is to defeat India in the stadium and close his mouth. He added: “Cricket in Pakistan has already decreased, as is hockey. Why? Because Naqvi was appointed by a big boss's slip and has become president only because he is blue eyes. No one can hold him responsible.”

