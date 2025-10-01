Who is Emily Hewertson from Big Brother UK season 22? Details explored





Emily from Big Brother UK Season 22 (Image via Instagram / @ bbuk)

Emily Hewertson is a political influencer and a personality of Northampton's social media Big Brother Uk SEason 22.

She was the first roommate explained during the evening of opening the seasons, following a public vote which awarded her the evil eye and the subsequent expulsion of her cursed roommate colleagues.

Hewertson entered the Big brother House as part of a cast of 12 members and became the first roommate to leave after the torsion of the launch night, which required three roommates to plead their file in the outing room and vote with each other to determine who would leave.

Emily Hewertsons Fatech Big brother British trip

Start and background

Emily Hewertson was born and grew up in Northampton and is based in London. She has been a member of the Conservative Party since the age of 16 and has attended many political events.

According to METROShe made her political activities known thanks to her appearances as a panelist on GB News and her participation in podcasts. She has a political profile and was seen with eminent people in the political sphere, including Boris Johnson.

Hewertson's career story includes the management of political events, a profession that she mentioned in the interviews and while presenting Big brother UNITED KINGDOM. In addition to that, she was part of the team that organized political events, which gave her opportunities for public commitment and media exhibition.

Presence of social media

Hewertson maintains accounts on X and Instagram, with more than 160,000 and 24,000 subscribers, respectively. As a condition for his participation in Big Brother UkHis social media accounts were put in private. His online activity has included comments and commitment to political subjects, reflecting his involvement in public speech. The combination of his political affiliations and his presence on social networks contributed to his public recognition before joining the reality TV program. She also shared content related to current events and political debates, which drew the attention of supporters and online criticisms. After leaving the show, his Instagram account has since been put in public, allowing followers to see his messages again.

Big Brother UK Season 22 Participation

Emily Hewertson joined Big Brother Uk Season 22 as one of the 12 hours, with AJ Odudu hosts and will best announce a live torsion during the launch party. The roommates received an eye, later called The Evil Eye, which puts certain competitors at risk of expulsion.

The public voted for the roommates to receive the evil eye, and Emily was among the three selected. She, with Caroline and Sam, entered the outing room, where they had to plead their case and vote to expel one of the trio.

The event sequence highlighted its initial interaction with other roommates and its approach to the strategic elements of the game.

During the outing room segment, Hewertson declared his reasons to want to stay in the house, noting the opportunity to participate in the show.

Caroline and Sam also made their statements known. After a few discussions and votes, Emily obtained the most votes and was expelled, so the first outing of Big Brother UK season 22.

Political associations

According to METRO,Hewertson has maintained links in British political circles, including the Conservative Party and interactions with public figures such as Nigel Farage.

In different social environments, it was seen with members of the same party and was also noted in various press articles because of its political relations. Her activities in politics were quite diverse because she was there for events, making the media appearances and staying in touch with party leaders.

