Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump went to the basis of the Marine Quantico body in Virginia to contact hundreds of senior American army leaders.

Trumps' speech was a bit of a complementary module that the gathering of military brass was initially ordered by the defense secretary Pete Hegseth so that he can remind them of the need for a warrior mentality or something.

But, Trump is never one to let a captive audience waste. And thus, he spoke to assembled generals (and other leading military officials). And spoke to them. And spoken

My commitment to you has always been that I will do my damnst to go through as many speeches, interviews and other as possible because I believe what he says in them the best indicator of a) what he really thinks and b) what he will do.

To this end, I went line by line thanks to Trumps to Quantico's speech and I chose the lines you really need to see.

On the lines!

I have never entered a room so silent before. It's very – oh, don't laugh – don't laugh. You are not allowed to do that. You know what, have a good time. And if you want to applaud, you applaud, and if you want to do whatever you want, you can do whatever you want.

I do what I feel. Bart Simpson. And we are going!

And I was told that sir, you won't hear – you won't hear – a whisper in the room. I said, we have to loosen these guys a little.

A SIR alert very early!

[Pete] I made a big speech, I thought, great speech. I don't want to be – be so good. IM – I hate that. You know? No, I hate that. I almost dismissed him. I said, you can't – I don't want to continue after that.

No one puts baby in the area.

We were sitting there, I said, was not called the Ministry of War? And he leaves, yes, sir. They changed it, as, in the early 1950s. So we won the First World War, we won the Second World War, we won everything else and everything before that. We only won. And then we went, in a way, we woke up. It was probably the first sign of ignorance. And we changed it into defense instead of war.

The Ministry of War was changed to be called the Ministry of Defense in 1949. We went awakened in 1949 ??? Harry Truman was awake ???? I knew it!

His name was the Gulf of Mexico. I just had this idea. I look at a card, I say, we have most of the facade. Why is it the Gulf of Mexico? Why isn't it the Gulf of America?

What if a cat really spelled a dog? Ogre

