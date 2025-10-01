Here are the essential giants of air transport

September 30, 2025

Replacement

No comments

Airline

Air Asia,, To strenghten,, Indigo,, Air lion,, Turkish Airlines

2971 views



We got used to the ever -increasing figures for air transport: in general, in 2025, 5 billion passengers, 1 billion of dollars in revenues and more than 15,000 planes in operation regularly by 1,200 carriers, including 800 98% of the market.

And growth continues at the same rate of 5% per year, doubling every 15 years, despite the formidable environmental hall, the main enemy of this mode of transport.

I note, however, that despite this continuous growth, air transport produces a constant proportion of CO compared to other economic sectors of the world.

It is now less than 3%, and this figure will inevitably decrease with the arrival of a new generation of aircraft, better management of the airspace and an average size in constant increase in the aircraft.

This growth will not be motivated by traditional carriers, who will continue to grow below 4% year after year, but by newcomers.

The domination of the Western world will gradually disappear in favor of Asian, even African operators. Two carriers draw attention.

Turkish Airlines



It is not an Asian carrier or European.

Before 2000, the national airline of Turkey was largely unusual, despite its foundation in 1933.

But under the leadership of the Minister of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan time, airplane orders increased and airport facilities are renovated with the construction of the new Istanbul airport, capable of managing 150 million passengers, twice the capacity of the largest European airport, Roissy-Charles de Gaulle. So where will the company stop?

Since his hub, he has built a considerable network serving 352 destinations, more than the 350 American Airlines, currently the largest group of airlines in the world.

He operated 490 planes and placed orders for 352 new planes. This will give him the means to develop.

It has already become a serious competitor for Gulf carriers by positioning themselves on their connection market between Asia and other continents.

This strategy was very successful because with revenues of $ 22.7 billion in 2024, 10 times those who reached 20 years earlier, it generated a net profit of $ 3.64 billion, which would do a lot. This gives him the means to reach his ambitions.

Indigo

This Indian carrier never ceases to amaze.

Founded much more recently, in 2005, it is now managed by Pieter Elbers, the former CEO of KLM, who was in conflict with Benjamin Smith, the leader of the Air France / KLM group.

There is no doubt that he will be determined to demand his revenge against the Europeans, who finally chose a Canadian to lead one of the three main groups of airlines on the continent.

Admittedly, Indigo is currently much smaller than Turkish Airlines, at least in economic terms: $ 10 billion in income, for a positive result of $ 860 million.

But the operational figures are impressive: 434 aircraft depending on 126 destinations, mainly located in the Indian subcontinent and more than 100 million passengers.

What is impressive are the airline's ambitions, made by the most extraordinary order for planes: 1,016 in all, to be delivered over several years.

But this order now includes long-haul aircraft.

In other words, Indigo plans will not be limited to India or even to Gulf destinations.

Europe is undoubtedly in the views of Pieter Elbers.

We could add other Asian carriers, especially Air Asia.



