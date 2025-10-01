Politics
Here are the essential giants of air transport
Here are the essential giants of air transport
September 30, 2025
We got used to the ever -increasing figures for air transport: in general, in 2025, 5 billion passengers, 1 billion of dollars in revenues and more than 15,000 planes in operation regularly by 1,200 carriers, including 800 98% of the market.
And growth continues at the same rate of 5% per year, doubling every 15 years, despite the formidable environmental hall, the main enemy of this mode of transport.
I note, however, that despite this continuous growth, air transport produces a constant proportion of CO compared to other economic sectors of the world.
It is now less than 3%, and this figure will inevitably decrease with the arrival of a new generation of aircraft, better management of the airspace and an average size in constant increase in the aircraft.
This growth will not be motivated by traditional carriers, who will continue to grow below 4% year after year, but by newcomers.
The domination of the Western world will gradually disappear in favor of Asian, even African operators. Two carriers draw attention.
Turkish Airlines
It is not an Asian carrier or European.
Before 2000, the national airline of Turkey was largely unusual, despite its foundation in 1933.
But under the leadership of the Minister of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan time, airplane orders increased and airport facilities are renovated with the construction of the new Istanbul airport, capable of managing 150 million passengers, twice the capacity of the largest European airport, Roissy-Charles de Gaulle. So where will the company stop?
Since his hub, he has built a considerable network serving 352 destinations, more than the 350 American Airlines, currently the largest group of airlines in the world.
He operated 490 planes and placed orders for 352 new planes. This will give him the means to develop.
It has already become a serious competitor for Gulf carriers by positioning themselves on their connection market between Asia and other continents.
This strategy was very successful because with revenues of $ 22.7 billion in 2024, 10 times those who reached 20 years earlier, it generated a net profit of $ 3.64 billion, which would do a lot. This gives him the means to reach his ambitions.
Indigo
This Indian carrier never ceases to amaze.
Founded much more recently, in 2005, it is now managed by Pieter Elbers, the former CEO of KLM, who was in conflict with Benjamin Smith, the leader of the Air France / KLM group.
There is no doubt that he will be determined to demand his revenge against the Europeans, who finally chose a Canadian to lead one of the three main groups of airlines on the continent.
Admittedly, Indigo is currently much smaller than Turkish Airlines, at least in economic terms: $ 10 billion in income, for a positive result of $ 860 million.
But the operational figures are impressive: 434 aircraft depending on 126 destinations, mainly located in the Indian subcontinent and more than 100 million passengers.
What is impressive are the airline's ambitions, made by the most extraordinary order for planes: 1,016 in all, to be delivered over several years.
But this order now includes long-haul aircraft.
In other words, Indigo plans will not be limited to India or even to Gulf destinations.
Europe is undoubtedly in the views of Pieter Elbers.
We could add other Asian carriers, especially Air Asia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.laquotidienne.fr/here-are-the-future-essential-giants-of-air-transport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities
- Skyhawks hockey tickets now for sale for Warrior Ice Arena Games
- Ladies Tennis ready for MW Fall Qualifier – New Mexico Lobos
- Friends: Michigan Church Gunman against Mormon
- Mass leaders slam the war from the interior of military rhetoric
- PM Modi reveals RS 100 Coin, RSS centenary buffer; “ Bharat mata '' present the first time on the Indian currency
- Do the British think that the UK is a racist?
- College Football Odds, Picks: Miami vs. Florida State, Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, more week 6 games
- Megan Markle's father, “trapped” in the Philippine apartment after the earthquake
- Trump to meet Xi Jinping for Fakti.bg – World strategies
- The deployment of Portland troops should cost at least $ 3.8 million