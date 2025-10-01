Mom condemned in a fatal shot from her distant husband in Bristol Park





Busy's County wife sentenced for killing an abusive husband: video

Sammar Khan was sentenced to 10 to 30 years for the murder in 2023 of her violent husband. His lawyer and the prosecutor offer the affair.

A mother of four children in the canton of Bristol will spend at least a decade in prison for having killed her distant husband in a Bristol park two years ago after having endured a decade of constant abuse. According to testimony to court.

Bucks County Common Pleas Courty Judge Jeffrey Finley condemned Sammar Khan, 42, to 10 to 30 years in prison following a two -hour hearing on Tuesday, September 30, when the accused was described as a survivor of domestic violence that the criminal justice system has failed.

She experienced a potential maximum sentence of 40 years for a third degree murder.

Before condemning Khan, Finley said he believed that she was a battered woman who had grown in a violent household. But these circumstances did not give her the right to take the life of her husband, especially before their 5 -year -old son.

“There was no legal justification to do so,” said Finley.

Khan pleaded guilty earlier this year for third degree murder, recklessly endangered and possession of an instrument of crime for the death of Faisal Iqbal, on May 30, 2023, her 38 -year -old husband.

On Tuesday, his lawyer, Ellis Palidas, argued that his client, who immigrated to the United States in 2004 in Pakistan, had grown in a house where his life was “dictated by violence”. She was physically and sexually abused by her father and older brother, he said.

Her parents tried to organize a wedding, but she resisted the first time, said Palidas. Then Khan met a man and she got pregnant with her older child.

As a single mother, Khan faced a serious cultural stigmatization and reactions from his family, which then organized her marriage to Iqbal in Pakistan. Palididas allegedly alleged that violence in her marriage had started during her wedding night when she was “mainly raped”.

Physical and sexual violence continued when the couple moved to the United States in 2013 and even had three children together. Her husband’s violence spread to her eldest son, and he also started to sexually abuse their daughters, said Palididas.

Khan's brother Imran Khan told court that he had seen Iqbal violates his sister and their children, but he said it to call the police “because it is a family affair”.

Friend Austin Haupt testified that he had seen bruises on Khan when he was at home to do electric work. Once, Haupt heard Iqbal threatened to kill Khan with an ax, he said.

Haupt also testified that Khan had told her that her husband would show up at the drunk house and try to force her way inside.

The defense has shown images representing damage to the house allocated to IQBAL, including video clips where it is seen to kick the glass panels on the front door.

Police newspapers in the canton of Bristol show that Khan called 911 more than two dozen times between 2014 and 2023 about her husband's behavior. She contacted immigration customs in the face of having it expelled in Pakistan. She installed surveillance cameras around the house.

The judicial files show that Khan had an active order of protection against the abuse against Iqbal at the time of the shooting and that it was imprisoned in 2022 for having violated it a third time after the separation of the couple that year.

Shortly before being killed, Iqbal asked for divorce and asked for custody of couples three children, who were all under 10 years of age at the time, according to the judicial archives. Palididas allegedly allegedly used divorce and petitions for child care as a lever to get Khan to remove the PFA.

Khan would have told the police that the couple had led to the Bristol Lions Park to discuss their relationship and that the meeting did not go well.

Witnesses reported having seen the couple and their son descend to the shore of the Delaware, but they saw no violent behavior before they returned to the parking lot when strong leaves attracted their attention.

Khan pulled five times an unarmed iqbal while he was running, shouting for help. The last three shots she pulled on the chain at close range while he was on the ground injured.

Khan then called his boyfriend to recover his son and waited for the police.

The medical psychologist, Dr. Charles Heller, spent more than four hours at Interviewer Khan and concluded that she had one of the most serious cases of the beaten wife's syndrome he saw during his 40-year career.

“This woman lived in a situation of terrorism throughout her marriage,” said Heller. “The threat level was still extremely high. His risk of being attacked by this person was extremely high.”

The chief prosecutor of Bucks County, Kristin Mcelroy, however argued that many people who witnessed the shooting described it as an uninsured attack. She also pointed out that Khan felt safe enough with her husband to pick him up in her apartment and drive them to the park.

Mcelroy added that DA's office did not dispute that Khan was a battered woman, which proposed to let Khan plead guilty of third degree murder. She was initially accused of first degree murder, which has a perpetuity imprisonment.

In her speech to the court, an emotional khan said that she deeply regretted killing her husband. She always has nightmares on this subject. She described her as a “heavy cross” which she will support for the rest of her life.

She asked the judge to show mercy, not only for her, but her children, who were the reason why she had left her abusive marriage, she said.

“It was not easy to take the life of my husband,” she added. “I was mistreated and terrified by this man for years. I have legally tried everything possible to prevent it from happening.”

