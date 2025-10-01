Rachel Reeves provides a key update on Liverpool to Manchester High-Speed ​​Rail

The project was affected by many delays

The workforce “will” she go “with Northern Powerhouse Rail, which could create a high-speed rail link between Liverpool and Manchester, the Chancellor told the annual parties. Rachel Reeves addressed the main room of the Liverpool Exhibition Center on Monday afternoon (September 29) and promised that the government was going to go ahead with the rail project, which has been delayed several times.

Ms. Reeves told The Hall: as well as the upgrade of the Transpenine route to link Manchester, Leeds and York and the cities between them, this Labor government will move forward with our plans to Northern Powerhouse Rail. The plans have never been delivered by the conservatives, plans opposed to the reform, but supported by this Labor government.

A vote of confidence in the north of England to bring people to work, to connect families, to create jobs and to build prosperity in cities and cities marked by underinvestment for too long.

This is what we achieve together: a Labor government, by working with our Labor leaders across the country, by delivering workers.

The Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project would see new lines developed in major cities in the North – including a new line between Liverpool and Manchester.

The project was proposed for the first time by former Conservative Chancellor George Osborne in 2014 before being put aside under the Boris Johnsons administration.

Its objective was to stimulate economic growth in the north of England, in particular thanks to improved rail services between Liverpool and Leeds, which often undergo delays and cancellations.

When former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abandoned HS2 north of Birmingham, some $ 12 billion in his budget was reserved to improve train trips between Manchester and Liverpool as part of NPR.

Mayors Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham have long argued that a new line between Liverpool and Manchester could considerably stimulate the economic growth of their respective city regions – and the north of the country.

They believe that the project could provide an increase of $ 15 billion to the economy and support 22,000 jobs during the construction phase alone.

The two mayors went to London earlier this year to plead in favor of this investment, with the Liverpool Echo and the Manchester Evening News joining these calls.

Ms. Reeves said in June that the plans for the project would be published in a few weeks, but that did not happen. NPR was expected to be announced at this conference, but that did not happen either, although the Chancellor said that the government would carry out the project.

Ms. Reeves' speech was briefly interrupted by a pro-Palestine demonstrator. The public member spoke of the mass famine of the Palestinians.

In response, Ms. Reeves said: “We understand your cause and we recognize a Palestinian state”, after which the room collapsed in a series of applause. The Chancellor continued: “We are now a party in the government, not a protest party.”

Still in the speech, the chancellor said that she fundamentally rejected the conservative and reform of the United Kingdom that the economy was broken.

She said: Conservatives and reform, they want you to believe that our economy is broken, that our best days are behind us, the decline is inevitable. I fundamentally reject this. This is not the country I see around me, not the future in which I believe.

I know that things are always difficult, the bills are too high, taking front can be hard and there are still too many obstacles on the way of companies.

And so, our central economic objective is to change this. Growth to improve standard of living is a challenge and investment is a solution.

By revising our planning system, reforming our retirement system, by launching the very first national national heritage fund and a modern industrial strategy, and by signing new commercial offers to support our manufacturers and exporters with India, with the United States and our nearest neighbors and allies in Europe.

Looking towards the future, Ms. Reeves said that the work of the second year in power were to constitute a renewed economy. She said to the hall, there was nothing progressive, nothing work, about the government using one in 10 of the public money which he spends to finance debt interests.

She said: in the coming months, we will face new tests, the upcoming choices have made more difficult by global opposite winds and long -term damage caused to our economy, which becomes more and more clear.

Our first year in power was to repair the foundations. Our second must consist in building a renewed economy for a renewed Britain: a renewed economy that works for workers and rewards their contribution.

A renewed economy, where we reject austerity and support public services. A renewed economy that supports investments, which obtains inflation and borrowing and where we build growth in each part of Great Britain.