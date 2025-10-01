During the gathering of military leaders, Trump refers to deployment in American cities





Amna Naaz:

Today, President Trump and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth spoke to almost the whole body of the army officers. It was an unprecedented gathering in a marine base just south of Washington.

Geoff Bennett:

Hegseth has announced new guidelines and, as Nick Schifrin reports, the president has exposed a vision to use the army not against enemies abroad, but for the threats he sees here at home.

Nick Schifrin:

Today, addressing a sea of ​​generals and admirals whose experience was forged by two decades of foreign wars, the commander -in -chief said that their chief enemy was a servant.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: we must use some of these dangerous cities as a training location for our military guard, the National Guard, but Military.

Nick Schifrin:

The Trump administration has deployed navies in active service and a national guard in Los Angeles, as well as guards in Washington, DC, but they spent more time for walking than training, and President Trump promises to deploy troops in Chicago, Memphis and Portland.

Donald Trump:

Defense of the fatherland is the first and most important priority of the army. That's what it is. It was only in recent decades that politicians have made believe in a way that our work is to control the borders of Kenya and Somalia, while America is under invasion of the interior.

Nick Schifrin:

For years, the superior officers of the House of today have not only led the troops to Iraq and Afghanistan and the troops of the Special Operation forces in more than 80 countries; They were also trained and educated all their careers to believe that the US military should not be deployed against its American colleagues.

And the exceptions were managed by the National Guard, which outside of DC is led by the state authorities. But it is not the vision of President Trump.

Donald Trump:

It is an interior war. It is essential to control the physical territory of our border.

Nick Schifrin:

And this morning he warned what would happen to the officers who resist.

Donald Trump:

I will meet generals and admirals and leaders. And if I don't like someone, I will fire them directly there.

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary for Defense:

But if the words I'm talking about today make your heart flow, then you should do the honorable thing and resign.

Nick Schifrin:

For 45 minutes before President Trump, secretary Pete Hegseth told generals and gathered admirals that he had the war against warriors in his words.

Pete Hegseth:

In many ways, this discourse is to set decades of decomposition.

Nick Schifrin:

Hegseth has published today 11 new memorandums, many of which are on physical form, the requirements for each combat specialty are transformed into – Cite – “The highest male norm” that physical fitness tests for all members of the service would be modified in – Quote – “Male standards”, and the grooming requirements would be applied.

Pete Hegseth:

It's tiring to watch the combat training, or really any training, and see the fat. Likewise, it is quite unacceptable to see large generals and admirals in the corridors of the Pentagon and leading orders across the country in the world. It's a bad look. It's bad and it is not who we are.

Nick Schifrin:

Hegseth has also promised to revise equal opportunities, equal military opportunities and general inspectors who are investigating misconduct.

Hegseth has long argued that the Biden administration was too focused on military diversity. But the criticism of today's speech say that the version of Hegseth's lethality is poorly defined.

Captain Hailey Gibbons (ret.), Us Army Ranger: by changing the standard into the physical form of the highest male combat arms, lethality would drop, because talent would decrease.

Nick Schifrin:

Hailey Gibbons is a former army ranger who met the same requirements as male guards and says that there should be different requirements for various military professional specialties, known as Moses.

CAPT. Hailey Gibbons (ret.):

Having different standards for different Moses allows creative minds, intelligent people, specialized skills. One of the main aspects of lethality is the cohesion of unity, and which is built on confidence, shared difficulties and leadership, not if you can lift a dumbbell of 350 pounds.

Nick Schifrin:

Hegseth dismissed the top of the American general, who is black, and the best admiral in the navy, who is a woman. He said they and others were going too far to kiss – quote – “woken up policies”.

But Gibbons says that the army defines leadership differently.

CAPT. Hailey Gibbons (ret.):

Being a leader is influencing people, giving them a goal, a direction and a motivation to achieve a goal. By not creating space for various minds, various horizons, different genres, we shrink our ability to operate effectively.

Nick Schifrin:

It is not known how much today costs the cost, but since generals and admirals have stolen from around the world, certain estimates take place in millions of dollars.

For more prospects, we turn to former captain Margaret Donovan. She is a former American assistant lawyer and army lawyer who was deployed in Iraq and Syria, where she provided legal advice on more than 1,000 air strikes and other fatal commitments. She is now in a private cabinet and guest professor at the Yale Law School.

Thank you very much, Margaret Donovan. Welcome to “Hour News”.

What is your reaction to President Trump's comments that I played earlier in history that – quotes – “We should use some of these dangerous cities as a training ground” for our soldiers, our National Guard?

Captain Margaret Donovan (ret.), American army: of course.

I think my reaction is probably a combination of shock and embarrassment. On the one hand, you have the Secretary of Defense, who says letters, lethality, lethality. He wants the troops to be more deadly. And then on the other hand, you have the President of the United States saying that I want the training to happen in American cities.

So, how will they train the military to become more deadly in American cities? None of this makes sense. It is extremely dangerous and the troops should not normalize this behavior.

Nick Schifrin:

But if the president will deploy the American army in these cities, and he has already done so, and he has a series of cities that he promises to redo this, why not do a training of this mission too?

CAPT. Margaret Donovan (ret.):

Because the army is not designed for domestic operations. The police are designed to ensure the safety of cities, the control of crowds, the things I think is what the administration wants to use it.

Allow me to explain that when the soldiers deploy, for example, before a unit passes over a combat deployment, they receive training on the rules of engagement. They learn, for example, what is the declared hostile force? Who can we kill and how to kill them? How do we engage the enemy, right?

They do not receive training on how to apply the first amendment to demonstrators in a foreign country. We cannot therefore accept the military to understand how to apply what would normally be rules of engagement abroad to a domestic training environment like the United States with its constitutional protections of its citizens.

Nick Schifrin:

By taking a step back, how unusual is it, how much does it go against the standards of decades of training and education that the generals and admirals who are in quantico today – that the commander -in -chief says – cites – “the first priority of the army is defended the fatherland”?

CAPT. Margaret Donovan (ret.):

You know, I think that the priority of the military is to defend the fatherland, but the problem is that the priority of the military is to protect American citizens.

American citizens are not the enemy. And the message that the president seems to send is that there is an enemy inside. This is not true. The soldiers train to protect American citizens from foreign opponents. They train to defend the Constitution. It is therefore incorrect to say that the enemy is in the country.

And this is something for which the army must be prepared. He opposes everything, each standard, each ethics, each morality that these military commanders have developed have learned and, hopefully, imposed on their junior soldiers throughout their careers.

Nick Schifrin:

To your point, after the attacks of Pearl Harbor and September 11, the Congress adopted laws which demanded that the president use the army for defense before, of course, the idea being that, if we attack them there, we will not be attacked at home.

Again, how different is the vision of President Trump different from these two historical examples?

CAPT. Margaret Donovan (ret.):

Yes, precisely.

We are talking about foreign opponents, right? We want to be able to defend the fatherland against foreign opponents, foreign threats. What he is talking about now, or what he seems to refer to is a type of internal enemy that does not really exist, right?

The soldiers must remember, when they see this on television, when they get their training, what is the oath they have ready? Who are they sworn to protect and defend? What are they supposed to do to maintain the constitution? These are the questions they have to ask themselves when they receive orders that they question are illegal.

And I imagine that the commanders who have heard this speech today wonder exactly the same thing. What am I supposed to tell my soldiers that the president goes so far off-base? And the other thing you should remember is that it is a president who really has an understanding of what the military is, right?

All he learned about the American army, he learned films. So it is not surprising that he does not really know what he is talking about, that he thinks that you can order the military to do this or that and not to remain in accordance with the law and to the constitutional intention for the military, for example, that only the congress can declare war.

It is therefore not surprising that he has missed it here. And you just hope that senior military officials recognize it and can respond accordingly with the leadership skills they have.

Nick Schifrin:

Margaret Donovan, former Jag and the Yale Law School, thank you very much.

CAPT. Margaret Donovan (ret.):

THANKS.

