



The Oregon National Guard said that it had started the mobilization process of the members of the custody having experience of the application of laws to comply with President Donald Trumps Order for 200 soldiers in Portland, but it could be next week before there are real boots on the ground.

Lieutenant-Colonel Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs of the Oregon military department, said on Thursday that it was the earliest that the guard could arrive in Portland, but he would not bet on this subject.

The members of the guard must be checked for their qualifications, which lasts 96 hours, and some may need additional training before their deployment.

If we were ready to leave, the earliest would be shortly after this 96 -hour brand, but I don't see that happening in this case, Bomar said.

There was little typical coordination between childcare agencies and the state of the state or the Portland police office and the MultNomah sheriff office, said Bomar, which could extend the time necessary for mobilization.

The troops entering Portland are taken from a basin of 300 members of the guard who are either trained as military police or have been certified by the States Police Standards Agency. Of the 300 qualified members of the guard, 166 members mainly of the corridor i-5 have already volunteered for the service in Portland.

The situation is unprecedented because Trump's order marks the first time that the Oregons National Guard has been deployed within the State for the objections of its governor, said Bomar. The only time the president deployed the Oregons National Guard was for the safety of the airport in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

The guard has already deployed the National Guard to help public security and civil disorders. Former Governor Kate Brown activated them for four days in November 2020 to support state police and Portland police during demonstrations. The goalkeeper also replied when the Rajneeshees went down to the County of Wasco in the mid -1980s, and even during a fisherman's strike from 1896 in Astoria.

We protect ourselves to obey the orders of the President of the United States and to obey the orders of the Governor of the State of Oregon, told OPB Bomar. These are legal orders until they are judged otherwise.

The elected officials of the Oregons currently dispute this order before the courts.

The Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Governor Tina Kotek and the mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, filed a complaint and a ban, trying to prevent Trump from carrying out deployment. They argue that the president has exceeded his legal authority and that there is no threat of public security so important in Oregon that it justifies a militarized response.

The judge of the American district court Michael Simon should hear the oral arguments on Friday.

The main accusation for the national guard troops will be to guarantee the security of federal buildings. It has not yet been determined where the troops will be stationed or if they will be armed. They will not help immigration or police, said Bomar.

Lieutenant-Colonel Charles Patzner will order the troops and work with the North of the United States command to determine where the goalkeeper should be deployed.

If they determine that no presence of guard is necessary, then perhaps we remain lowered. It could be that simple, said Bomar. If it is not secure and it is chaotic, it will also be expressed this chain of command.

Soldiers of the Oregon National Guard of the Army with the G, 1st battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, on March 4, 2018, in Salem, in Oregon. Oregon leaders rush to stop the deployment of the National Guard following the orders of President Donald Trump this weekend.

Sgt. 1st APRIL DAVIS / Oregon class Military Department Public Affairs

City officials left while waiting for details of the deployment

Portland officials say they are ignorant of what will happen if and when the national guard troops arrive. Certain tactics that took place during the weekend are always a mystery, they said.

An example: he is not yet confirmed who exploits a helicopter that has started hovering near American immigration and customs application during the weekend, surrounding the demonstrations.

I have no details on the helicopter, the Portland police chief told journalists on Monday. I also hear it but I have no details on this subject.

Also on Monday, the FBI said that it has searched a residence associated with a person who targeted a laser on Saturday evening in a helicopter operated by customs and the protection of American borders.

During FBIS research, the agents said they had found the laser. In all, they arrested four people suspected of being in the country illegally. They have since been placed in the custody of the ice, noted the FBI.

Addressing journalists from the Central Precint office, less than 2 miles from the ice building, Day did not agree with the premise that federal agents must intervene to ensure the security of the city.

It is a city block. The city of Portland is 145 miles square, said Day. And even the events that occur there do not increase the level of attention they receive.

Sunday saw the greatest number of demonstrators during the weekend, coinciding with the announcement of the presidents on the National Guard. The counter-demonstrators also appeared in the establishment, leading to stormy arguments and certain fights.

Portland police arrested two people on Sunday evening: a 17 -year -old child accused of assault and a 38 -year -old man facing criminal assault. These are the first two arrests of the Portland police at ICE establishment in about three months, said Day.

The office monitored the situation with a much more practical strategy than in 2020, when the murder of George Floyd by Minnesota police led to more than 100 nights of demonstrations in Portland. These demonstrations have led to frequent clashes with local and federal officers.

Rather than deploying riot control tactics against whole crowds, the office relied on bicycle cops with bright yellow shirts that often target specific individuals with arrests and work to leave the situation quickly. The office is also based on dialogue officers in white shirts who try to speak with people without degenerating tensions.

It is a completely different landscape, said Day, comparing 2020 to current protests outside the construction of Portlands ice. Even if we had disturbances in the establishment, after some fast and targeted arrests, it quickly dissipated and it was the end of the story.

But the broader perception of these manifestations has remained stubborn. Images have disseminated on social networks showing the assemblies of the windows, the fires and the violence aboard that day and other local officials have pointed out several times that the present does not occur.

If these are the convincing images Trump to mobilize the troops, said the mayor of Beaverton, Lacey Beaty, then the president listens to the bad people.

The president cannot look at images more than half a decade ago and believes that it was the Portland that was held today, said Beaty. She was part of a dozen mayors who met on Monday to denounce a false story used to justify the targeting of the city.

Beaty, an American army veteran whose husband is an active member of the Oregon National Guard, said that she and the other mayors were the most qualified boots on the ground to declare whether federal intervention was necessary.

Were the level of government closest to our people, said Beaty. Listen to the people who know our community best.

Local officials on Monday said they were not aware of any conversation on what the National Guard would do during the planned deployment of 60 days. The initial note signed by the Ministry of Defense stipulates that they will protect property and federal staff. There is no mention, for example, to apply immigration laws.

Day noted that there were several Portland police officers active in the National Guard, but said that he had not been informed of any current officer who had been called. But Day said that the lack of clarity in the plans of federal governments does not change its office strategy at least not yet.

Were going to be consistent in what we do daily. And would have to adapt, said Day. This does not mean that I am naive or not pay attention to these external influences, but the message from the Portland police office is: would remain set on our objectives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2025/09/29/oregon-national-guard-deployment-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos