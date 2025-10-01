Politics
Alarm for Roy Suryo? Denny Darko Ramal Polemic Jokowi Diploma ends in prison: they will forget
Read 10 seconds
- Magician Denny Darko predicted that Roy Suryo's career and his camp could be in prison
- Tension increased after social media militants Ade Armando blocked their eyes by calling Roy Suryo as “suspect”
- Roy Suryo denied all the accused accusations, declaring that he is a researcher who has no political intention
Suara.com – The hot controversy surrounding the validity of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka now in a new more personal and mystical chapter. The expert in telematics Roy Suryo, who was one of the most vocal voices, is now the main objective after the famous magician Denny Darko predicts that his career can end tragically behind bars.
This prediction has instantly become a warm conversation, adding to the spices of the drama in the vortex of controversy which seemed endless. The situation heats up when social media activists, Ade Armando, accidentally “slipped” calling Roy Suryo as a suspect in this case.
Denny Darko, via his YouTube channel, analyzed that the stages of Roy Suryo and those who were intensively called into question the solo family diploma like a big bet. According to him, there are allegations of financial motivations behind the attack which is constantly launched.
“Refly Harun and others are indeed the goal of there.
In addition, Denny described the legal measures taken by the Roy Suryo camp as a high -risk game. If their accusations are not proven, the return of flame of the law which is much more serious is actually ready to retaliate.
“So I see that it must be completely resolved, and if it turns out that later, it can be proven that it does not work, it will be an example for everything,” he continued.
Surprisingly, Denny wandered that the Jokowi family actually appreciated the political “acrobatics” played by the complainants. He predicted that they deliberately let this controversy continue to roll until the accuses fell fatal errors.
“I think they will be allowed to make acrobatics, while waiting for them to escape or forget to say something, then showed later that it is the original later will be joined (the Roy Suryo camp)”, Denny Telarawang.
According to him, what the complainants have done so far had entered the field of defamation because it brutally attacks in public spaces without conclusive evidence.
Read also: Roy Suryo Sindir Hard UGM Events to whom the Minister of Intellectual Passion for Deserters: It is a Karma Bela Jokowi diploma!
“Due to the truth, it is something that was wrong, by putting something without clear proof. Except, if the evidence exists, yes, it's okay. But, they suddenly attack in the audience which has in fact entered the field of defamation and unpleasant treatment,” he concluded.
As if he was in accordance with the potential of legal collars, the incident “slipped” Ade Armando in a debate program on Kompas TV was under the spotlight. The framework of the Indonesian Solidity Party (PSI) thought that Roy Suryo had been suspect.
“Even now when the suspect's case that Bung Roy has become a suspect,” said Ade on Friday (1/8/2025).
Roy Suryo who heard this immediately furious and interrupted loudly. “When is good? Don't be mistaken, there is not (suspect). It's an idiotic coup,” said Roy Suryo.
Ade Armando was forced to correct his words.
“I corrected that it turned out that Roy Suryo had not been suspect. Now he has just been investigated,” said Ade Armando.
