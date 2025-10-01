



President Xi Jinping, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, is aimed at a reception held on September 30, 2025, in the great people of the Pekin people to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Foundation of the People's Republic of China. (Photo / xinhua) President Xi Jinping called on the Chinese people to continue to rely on historical experience and to advance with determination to advance Chinese modernization, while the country is preparing to mark its national day on October 1. XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks on Tuesday while addressing a reception held in Beijing to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Foundation of the People's Republic of China. XI said that during the last 76 years, under the leadership of the party, the Chinese people relied on autonomy and the incessant struggle to achieve remarkable achievements that will remain in the memories of history. “With hindsight, the Chinese nation has gone from the peril to the big journey of the rejuvenation. The path was difficult and filled with difficulties, but it was also full of triumphant passion and progress,” he said. In his speech, Xi recalled the great commemorations organized earlier in September marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people's war against Japanese aggression (1931-1945) and anti-fascist world war. The events, he said, greatly inspired the national spirit, motivated patriotic enthusiasm and forged the strength to work hard. “We must continue to rely on historical experience to better build our country and guarantee that the cause being launched by the older generations of revolutionary leaders and martyrs continues to prosper,” said XI. Stressing the progress made this year in various companies despite complex circumstances, XI said that China has further deepened reforms at all levels, has advanced high quality development, improved people's livelihoods and makes new progress in the exercise of the full and rigorous party. Like the 20th CPC central committee will convene its fourth plenary session in October to discuss the main problems related to the formulation of the 15th five-year plan (2026-30) for national economic and social development, XI called for efforts on the new course of the new era to plan and implement the objectives, tasks and strategic measures for the period and modern socialists. To fully implement, faithfully and resolutely the policy of “a country, two systems”, XI stressed the importance of supporting the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the overall development of the country, develop the economy and improve people 'well-being. XI also called on to deepen the exchanges and cooperation of crossed traits, firmly opposing the separatist activities of “the independence of Taiwan” and external interference, and resolutely protected national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Faced with an international landscape rapidly invisible in a century, he underlined the need to defend the shared values ​​of humanity, to practice authentic multilateralism and to advance the global development initiative, the global security initiative, the global civilization initiative and the global governance initiative, in order to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity. “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unprecedented cause in human history. Aspirations and challenges encourage us to move forward with a spirit of emergency and perseverance,” said Xi. The reception, held to the great people of the people, brought together dignitaries, including party and state leaders, foreign envoys and recipients of national honors. Contact the writer at [email protected]

