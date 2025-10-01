2 kp ministers leave “in accordance with the wishes of Imran” – Journal





Peshawar: One day after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, met with PTI founder Imran Khan, in Adiala prison, two provincial ministers left his cabinet among the speculation of an extended rift in the wrapped party.

The Minister of Irrigation Aqibullah Khan and the Minister of Education Faisal Khan Tarakai, whose dismissal would have been approved by Imran Khan during the meeting with the CM, shared their identical resignation letters on social networks.

With the greatest respect, I, Faisal Khan Tarakai, has by the present my resignation from the office of the Minister of Elementary and Secondary, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Tarakai.

He said that it was an honor to serve as such, entrusted by Imran Khan and he remained very indebted to confidence as well as the opportunity to contribute to the transformation and the rise of the department and the KP education system.

Tarakai said that he had played his abilities at best to ensure and implement Imran Khans' vision of transparency, efficiency and merit during his mandate as minister. He said that he would remain attached to the cause and the vision of Imran Khan, while reiterating his commitment to the PTI as a worker.

The two former ministers were not available to comment when they were approached by Dawn.

A PTI source told Dawn that there were rumors about the reshuffle of at least five ministers, including the two who resigned. These rumors have been circulating for some time, but the resignation was still unexpected.

The chief minister had informed Qaiser and Shahram about the denomination of their younger brothers and sisters; However, the two said the ministers resigned in place, said another source.

The two ministers, from the district of Swabi, are brothers and sisters of two senior party leaders. Aqibullah Khan is brother Asad Qaisers, while Faire Khan Taraki is the younger brother of MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai, who had been provincial health minister of the Mahmood Khan government.

Sources told Dawn that Imran Khan had informed the withdrawal of the two ministers. Mr. Gandapur initially bristled the perspective, saying that this would further worsen his problems. They allegedly alleged that Mr. Tarakai was ineffective, irresponsible and did not fully control his department.

A spokesperson for Tarakai House told Dawn that Mr. Tarakai had resigned because he was not allowed to work. The truth is that Mr. Tarakai is a hard-working person, and when he was not allowed to work, he had no other option (but to resign), added the spokesman.

About Aqibullah Khan, sources said that his ministry was led by his brother Asad Qaiser.

Asad Qaiser, however, denied interference in the ministry of his brothers. He said he had only gone to his brothers' office once for a briefing with other party legislators. It was my only visit to the office of my brothers and there is no question of influencing or interfere with his ministries, added Mr. Qaiser.

A senior PTI official allegedly alleged that CM Gandapur had developed a grudge against the ministers for his Swabi Power Show successful in February of this year. The source said that the chief minister was not satisfied with the minister for supporting the public meeting organized by the president of the PTI KP, Junaid Akbar Khan.

In a video message, CM Gandapur said that he and Imran Khan had discussed government reforms almost six months ago and that he also spoke to Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai. He declared at the meeting on Monday, the reshuffle of the cabinet was discussed again and he then met Mr. Faisal and Mr. Aqib to inform them of the decision. He said other changes were underway, which called them a routine affair.

Muqaddam Khan in Swabi also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, October 1, 2025

