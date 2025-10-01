Connect with us

The Great Turk

The US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) and Vice-President JD Vance (third R) attend a meeting between US President Donald Trump (Center R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) in the White House oval office in Washington, DC, September 25, 2025. [Yuri Gripas/EPA]

Donald won over the meeting with the Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not look like any other than the American president had with European leaders on Thursday afternoon. Sometimes sarcastic jokes and innuendo were completely absent. The head of the free world and the president of the most powerful country on the planet met the Grand Turk or the Grand Signor while the Venetians called the Sultan of the expanding Ottoman Empire.

He is a hard man. He is stubborn. Usually I don't like people of opinion. But I always liked it, said Trump, adding: I think President Erdogan is the one who is responsible for Syria, for successful struggle to rid Syria of his leader. He does not take responsibility, but it is actually a great success.

The positions diametrically opposed to the United States and Turkey to Israel were not mentioned at all during the press conference between the two leaders. President Erdogans criticized extremely severe Israel in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly was not commented on by Trump, who criticized the decision of Western leaders to recognize a Palestinian state. But what could he say? A few hours after the Israeli air shot in Doha, Qatar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to hit Hamas throughout the countries of the region, indirectly involving Turkey.

Today Qatar. Tomorrow Türkiye, wrote Israeli analyst Meir Masri. A main advisor to President Erdogan wrote: To the dog of Zionist Israel soon, the world will find peace with your erase of the card. Things have reached a boiling point.

The only thing the Israeli Prime Minister managed to do was to portray Erdogan as the only defender of the Palestinians and the voice of Muslims among the leaders of NATO. This is why Erdogan participated in Trumps meeting leaders of the Muslim states who discussed Gaza. In the early hours of Friday morning, he became known that the American president assured his Muslim allies that he would not authorize the annexation of the West Bank by Israel.

Something is starting to change in the Middle East and, apparently, tried good to use Erdogan, the only leader among Washingtons allies at NATO or EU whose country has never been affected by the anti-Semitism virus contrary to what has been going on for centuries in civilized European countries. The problem that exists today has a name.

The elevation of the former scapegoat of the United States and the EU in a way in a way great signator of the region creates reasonable concerns in Greece and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was an ardent supporter of former president Joe Biden. Without forgetting that Trump is also unpredictable. But it's life.

