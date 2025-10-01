President XI calls on the nation to continue working hard





President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday the nation to continue working hard and to advance with determination in the advancement of Chinese modernization. XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks during a reception held in the great people of the Beijing people to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Foundation of the People's Republic of China. Prime Minister Li Qiang chaired reception. The other heads of state Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event with around 800 Chinese and foreign guests. “The realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unprecedented cause,” Xi said in his speech. “Aspirations and challenges encourage us to grasp every moment and persevere with unshakable vigor.” XI noted that during the 76 years since the New China Foundation, the CPC led the people to mark magnificent achievements thanks to a spirit of autonomy and continuous efforts. Not long ago, China commemorated the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti -fascist war, which inspired patriotism across the country and put the strength of Endeavour, said Xi. He stressed the importance of continuing to rely on historical experience to achieve higher national development. In the midst of a complex situation this year, China has made new progress and achievements to further deepen reform, promoting high-quality development, improving people's well-being and the progression of the full and rigorous parties, said Xi. Noting that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC central committee is scheduled for next month to study suggestions on the formulation of the 15th five-year plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, XI has urged good planning and implementation of objectives, tasks and strategic measures He underlined the need to relentlessly implement “One Country, two systems” policy and support the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the overall development of the country, as well as in the growth of their economies and the improvement of the well-being of the people. Efforts should be made to deepen exchanges and cooperation through the Taiwan Strait, resolutely opposing separatist activities of “the independence of Taiwan” and external interference, and to firmly protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, noted XI. In the context of the rapid world changes invisible in a century, “we must practice real multilateralism, promote the implementation of the global development initiative, the global security initiative, the global initiative of civilization and the global governance initiative, and to work with other countries to build a community with a shared future for humanity,” said Xi. (Xinhua)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.rthk.hk/rthk/en/component/k2/1825468-20251001.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos