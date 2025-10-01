Politics
Jokowi became an advisor to Bloomberg, an expert in Airlangga Unair.
UNAL NEWS – The 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, returned to public spotlights after having officially joined the Bloomberg News Economy Consultative Council. How no, Bloomberg himself is famous as one of the main media which is a reference for businessmen and global investors in economic policy.
Responding to this extraordinary achievement, the professor of the Faculty of Economy (February) of Airlangga University (Uirlangga University), Professor Rossanto Dwi Handoyo Se Msi Phd, spoke. According to him, membership in Jokowi as Bloomberg Advisory Board is a form of international Jokowi performance appreciation as head of state, especially in the economic field.
This Bloomberg stage shows Jokowi's progress in the progressive economic field in the global arena. As we know, he has become one of the heads of state who managed to stabilize the country's economy during the COVVI-19 period and became the face of the country in economic development which continued to show good progress, he said.
Economical advantage
Professor Rosanto stressed that membership in Jokowi as Bloomberg Advisory Board offered advantages to Indonesia. With its reference reputation for global economic players, Bloomberg can provide space for Indonesia to be better known in the global economic arena. In addition, Jokowi's presence is also proof of the potential for developing Indonesia economic development in the future.
The joint of Jokowi can bring added value to Indonesia, such as the increase in investors' confidence for the Indonesian economy. In this case, Bloomberg sees the economic growth of Indonesia which continues to increase and can be an attraction for foreign investors to invest in Indonesia in the middle of global economic instability due to American economic policies, he said.
Good impulse
In addition, Professor Rosanto said it was a good time to attract foreign investors to Indonesia. He said that the government should act gradually so that the momentum does not pass like this by taking political measures that have an impact on the economy.
The government can do plan By offering investments in certain areas such as mining, plantations and other fields. Good investment climate support must also continue to be improved, such as a clear license and the harmonization of central and regional governments that support foreign investments in Indonesia, he concluded.
Author: Rifki Sunarsis Ari Adi
Edician: Khephti A Aget
