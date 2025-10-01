The national police are again absent, the diploma session in citizen judgment has been postponed









Solo – The national police again missed the citizen trial session of the 7th presidential diploma, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at the solo district court. Today's trial has been postponed. During the hearing held at the solo district court today, all the accused were present despite their representation by his lawyer. Notes detikjatengThis time, the two parties were absent from the proceedings with the case number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. The national police were previously absent during the inaugural trial. The president of the Jury of judges Achmad Satibi initially asked for the presence of each party. But when he called the defendant 4, there was no representative at the trial. Scroll to continue with content “In addition, the defendant 4 was present? Who is the defendant 4? The judges then examined the convocation of the defendant Four. It is known that the quote was sent and received a picnage officer at the headquarters of the national police. Because there was still a part that was not yet present, the panel of judges decided to lead the last assignment to the accused 4. If during the last call, the defendant 4 did not take care, the trial would continue with the mediation program. “If indeed later, we will call it again absent, we will mediate immediately,” he said. The jury also postponed the audience and scheduled for Tuesday (14/10/2025) to 10:00 WIB. The panel of judges asked the parties who were present to remain present during the next trial. The applicant's lawyer Muhammad Taufiq, hopes that the national police will be present to be responsible for the validity of the Jokowo Diploma confiscated. He considered the national police to provide transparent clarifications and evidence related to confiscation. “The absence of the police is very disappointing, when it is paradox with the attitude of the police. When the criminal investigation unit declared the diploma of origin of the Pak Jokowi, why did it not come,” Taufiq told the media team at the Solo District Court on Tuesday 30/9). “If from the headquarters of the national police who represents the coming, it will be easy for this trial. He is simply showing the diploma that had been confiscated before,” he continued. But if the police did not attend the third trial, he hoped that the trial would continue in the next stage. “In fact, it's simple because there is a lot of police. From the national police headquarters, the regional police of the Java center, even the Surakarta police, but today we do not see,” he said. For more information, this trial was filed by the former former UGM, Top Taufan and Bangun Sutotot. Both continued Jokowi as defendant 1; UGM Rector Prof. Dr. Ova Emilia as a applicant 2; The vice-chancellor of the UGM, Professor Dr. Wening as a defendant 3, and Polri as a defendant 4. (AMS / DIL)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/hukum-dan-kriminal/d-8137304/pihak-polri-absen-lagi-sidang-citizen-lawsuit-ijazah-jokowi-ditunda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

