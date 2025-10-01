Donald Trump replies Modis' support for the Gaza peace plan on social truth without comment





The president of the American president Donald Trump reported on the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting his new plan to end the Gaza conflict. However, Trump did not add any words, simply republishing Modi's approval on social truth. In his article, Modi declared that India “welcomes the greeting President Donald J. Trump of a full plan to put an end to the Gaza conflict”. He added that the plan proposes “a viable path to peace, security and long -term development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the largest region of Western Asia”. Modi has expressed the hope that “all those concerned will meet behind President Trump's initiative”, reporting India's approval of Washington's efforts to mediate one of the most insoluble conflicts in the world. This decision comes as the White House seeks to consolidate international support for the peace plan, that Trump presented the daring step of his administration towards the resolution of the bloodiest crisis in the Middle East. The White House launched a 20-point plan on Monday to end the Gaza conflict, calling for an immediate cease-fire, an exchange of hostage prisoners, a progressive Israeli withdrawal, a disarmament of Hamas and a transitional government supervised by an international organization. The proposal was published following a meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the oval office. Standing alongside Netanyahu, Trump took an optimistic tone. He said that the two parties were “beyond very close” to an elusive agreement, but warned that Israel would have the “full American support” of America to act if Hamas rejected the plan. Netanyahu praised, greeting Trump as a “friend of Israel”. However, he also reported reservations on parts of the American plan, in particular reforms proposed to the Palestinian Authority and the question of the Palestinian State for a long time. Meanwhile, Hamas said on Tuesday that he would discuss Trump's peace plan for Gaza within the militant group and with other Palestinian factions before responding. The proposal requires Hamas to abandon and disarm effectively in exchange for the end of fighting and humanitarian aid for the Palestinians and the promise of reconstruction in Gaza. While international support is built for the proposal, Trump told journalists that Hamas had “three or four days” to give its response. – ends Posted by: Aashish Vashistha Posted on: October 1, 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/us-news/story/trump-reposts-modis-support-for-gaza-peace-plan-without-adding-his-own-words-glbs-2795952-2025-10-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos