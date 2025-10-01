The assets swivel to Ukraine were inevitable | Editorial

Many express their surprise towards President Donald Trumps, an extraordinary and extraordinary pivot on Ukraine, after having declared Tuesday in a social post of truth that Russia is a paper tiger which has been fighting for three and a half years a war which should have taken a real military power less than a week to win. With Western aid, Trump said, Kyiv can fight and win back all Ukraine.
But for those who look closely at Trump, there is nothing extraordinary on this subject. The decision to support Kyiv against Russia was inevitable.
Trump gave Vladimir Putin all the chance to prove that he was interested in peace. But instead of seizing the opportunity to end the war, the Russian dictator has exploited Trump for months. This summer, Trump noted that Putin would say that he wanted peace during wonderful telephone conversations, but the first lady would say, Wow is strange because they have just bombed a nursing home. It was not his imagination. A Wall Street Journal The analysis shows that Putin regularly intensified military attacks after his conversations with Trump.
The big mistakes of Poutines were to accept the Trumps invitation to attend the Alaska summit in August. Trump has deployed the red carpet, treating Putin as a legitimate world leader rather than the world pariah he is really. Implicit understanding was that Alaska would be followed by a bilateral meeting between Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed by a tripartite meeting of the three leaders.
Putin rushed into the pump and the circumstances, pocked the prestige that Trump conferred it and denied its side of the good deal.
In fact, he considerably degenerated the bombing of civilians. In Alaska, Trump personally gave Putin a letter of moving from his wife urging him to make peace for children affected by war. Putin replied by bombing a kindergarten a slap in the face of the first lady.
Then, on September 7, Putin launched his greatest air assault on the war, hitting the cabinet of the headquarters of ministers in kyiv, which houses the Prime Minister's offices and other senior officials a decapitation strike attempt. A few days later, Putin sent military drones to a Polish and Romanian airspace. A week after that, three Russian fighter planes violated Estonian airspace.
You don't do that to Donald Trump.
Trump rightly argued that it was President Joe Bidens weakness who invited the invasion of the Poutines of Ukraine, which would never have happened if he had been president. Well, Putin is now testing the assets to resolve and probe the weakness. It's a mistake. Trump will not go back to the climbing of Poutines.
What is necessary now is a concerted campaign to show that Putin has no way to victory. The first step should be a strategy for chasing Russian oil and natural gas outside the world market in the same way as Trump has led most Iranian oil and gas outside the world market during his first mandate: by imposing paralyzing secondary rates on all countries buying Russian oil and natural gas.
Unfortunately, it turns out that these countries include NATO nations. The European Union is the largest global buyer in Russian natural gas, purchasing 51% of Russia liquefied natural gas exports and 36% of Russia pipeline gas. Indeed, a recent report reveals that imports from the EU Russian fossil fuels have exceeded all European financial aid sent to Ukraine. As Trump pointed out during his United Nations speech, they finance the war against themselves.
The worst European violence is Hungary led by Trump Ally Viktor Orban, followed by Slovakia, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. The world's largest buyer of Russian petroleum products is Turkey that Trump welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office this week which consumes more than a quarter of Russia exports. Trump should insist that they stop immediately. As he said to the United Nations, the United States is fully ready to impose a very strong round of powerful prices, but that for these prices to be effective, European nations must join us to adopt the same measures.
Second step: forcibly responding to any other Russian NATO airspace violation. When he was asked if he thought that NATO nations should shoot down Russian planes that cross their borders, Trump replied: Yes, I do it. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski responded to X Roger. Drawn red line.
Third step: sell Ukraine the weapons he needs to put the Russian forces on the defensive and raise the restrictions that Biden has imposed which prevented Ukraine from using NATO weapons to strike Russian territory. As Trump noted on Truth Social last month, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking a country of the invaders, adding that Joe Biden, braided and very incompetent, would not leave Ukraine retaliation, to defend himself. How did it work? He is right. So remove the gloves from Ukraine and let kyiv strike the military as well as the energy targets in Russia.
Trump has set up a plan to sell American weapons at NATO, paid by European allies, who in turn provide them to Ukraine. This arrangement not only protects American taxpayers, but also generates income while strengthening the industrial basis of American defense. He is a winner for Ukraine and US national security.
Let's be clear: none of this is a change in politics. In an interview of July 2023 with Fox News Maria Bartiromo, Trump warned that if Putin did not accept a peace agreement, Hed gives the Ukrainians more weapons than they have ever obtained before. When I interviewed him in Mar-A-Lago last September, he reaffirmed that it would be his policy.
Trump gave Putin the possibility of making peace, and Putin responded with insult and climbing. Now the Russian chief will regret having treated Trump with such contempt.
Marc Thiessen is a columnist for The Washington Post on foreign and interior policy. He is a member of the American Enterprise Institute and the former editor -in -chief of President George W. Bush.