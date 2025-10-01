The businessman Billy Rice is called by the KPK but not present





The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summoned the businessman Billy Haryanto alias Billy Rice as a witness to the alleged corruption and the maintenance of railways in the General Directorate of the Railways of the Ministry of Transport (DJKA Kemenhub) on Monday, September 29, 2025.

“He was not present,” said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo when he was confirmed by short message on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Budi did not explain when Billy would be recalled. Nor did he respond in detail what KPK investigators would be explored by the brother of former president Joko Widodo -in.

Reported at BetweenThe name of Billy Haryanto had emerged in the trial of the rail corruption case with the defendant Putu Sumarjaya and Bernard Hasibuan in the Corruption Court of Semarang on November 9, 2023. Billy would have received money from the president of the director of the PT Istana Putra Agung Dion Renato Sugiart at RP 3.2 billion. The reception of money would have been the railway construction project between the solo Balapan-Kalioso station for the JGSS 4 packages.

In addition, Billy would have obtained 2.2 billion RP of the project at the East Java Engineering Center which was also carried out by Dion Renato. He was also suspected of having received 1.6 billion RPs for the Bogor-Sukabumi railroad in West Java.

The disclosure of the rail corruption case began with a capture operation (OTT) carried out by the KPK on April 11, 2023 at the class I railway engineering center for the central java region of the Ministry of Transport. BTP Class I of the central Java region is now renamed BTP Class I Semarang. Publisher's option: Money corruption train to win Jokowi during the 2019 presidential election

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/pengusaha-billy-beras-dipanggil-kpk-tapi-tak-hadir-2075012 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos