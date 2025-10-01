Politics
India looks at Trump getting closer to Pakistan DW 09/29/2025
The links between Pakistan and the United States continue to take momentum under President Donald Trump as Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Army Chief Asim Munir visited the White House last week, praising Trump as well as more economical and strategic cooperation.
In a statement, Sharif thanked Trump for helping to make a contract in July promising a rate of rate below Pakistan in exchange for American investments in the energy, mining and agriculture sectors in Pakistan.
The White House Shares photos from the Oval Office meeting, where Munir is seen presenting Trump with a box full of rare earth minerals. This is the second visit to provide in the United States this year.
It remains doubtful that Pakistan really has “massive” oil reserves, as Trump said. But Trump notably took a hit in New Delhi when the agreement was announced in July, joking that India could “one day buy Pakistani oil”.
Sharif 'also described Trump as a “man of peace” last week and credited the president to have helped to facilitate a cease-fire between India and Pakistan after a short-term conflict in May, which was triggered by a fatal militant attack against Indian tourists in the cashmere administered by India.
Munir said Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, while India denies Trump to play a role in the ceasefire.
The rising star from Pakistan to the White House comes when the links between the United States and India continue from nose. Trump hopes pursuing close relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have faded, because the distance between the two men seems much greater during Trump's first term.
At the geopolitical level, the United States and India have built strategic links for many years, for example, vis-à-vis China, while maintaining a cooperative commercial relationship.
Now India continues to cope with a rate of 50% compared to the United States on its continuous Russian oil imports in the middle of the war in Ukraine.
Long -term strategy of India
Closer links of USPakistan is now encouraging doubts in Indian policy circles on the reliability of the United States as a strategic partner.
Harsh Pant, head of the Observer Strategic Study Program for the Research Foundation (ORF) observer, a new DEHLI reflection group, told DW that the calculation of Indian foreign policy could change if Pakistan becomes to become central to the American strategy.
“If India doubts Washington's commitment as a long-term partner, this will fundamentally modify the way Indo-Pacific challenges,” said Pant, who is also a teacher of international relations at King's College in London.
“This would not only reshape India's approach to the region, but also has an impact on the broader Indo-Pacific strategy of America, the Quad partnership and the many collaboration efforts between India and the United States to balance the growing Chinese influence,” added Pant. The Quad is a joint forum of four Indo-Pacific powers: India, the United States, Australia and Japan, which, in the hope of Washington, will limit the influence of China in the region.
Pakistan plays the ground with Saudi Arabia
The recent Pakistan Defense Pact with Saudi Arabia, an important American ally in the Middle East, further complicates the geopolitical picture of Pakistan, an important American ally in the Middle East. The pact includes a mutual defense clause, indicating that “any assault against one or the other country will be considered an assault against the two”.
For India, the fact of aligning an archival with a great power of the Middle East is a strategic concern. However, Ajay Bisaria, a former Pakistan Indian envoy, told DW that Indian decision -makers are not yet alarmed.
“Given the economic problems of Pakistan, he is forced to adapt his foreign policy to remain relevant for his three main donors: the United States, China and Saudi Arabia. He tries to monetize his location by drawing changing geopolitical actions in the context of his current efforts to remain globally relevant,” said Bisaria.
Bisaria added that India leadership is convinced that time will eventually run out of the United States and Pakistan's current rapprochement.
“India is vigilant of these maneuvers but not too worried given the sustainability of the Pakistan balancing act and the inevitability of disappointment in long-term American-Pakistani ties,” he added.
Trump's transactional nature
Meera Shankar, a former Indian ambassador to the United States, told DW that Trump examines India and Pakistan through a transactional objective which mainly focuses on economic gain.
The two countries are “considered through this prism of economic competition and not as a strategic partner in Indo-Pacific. The Indian economy is not in competition with the United States but, rather, is complementary, helping to strengthen the competitiveness of American companies,” said Shankar.
The diplomat warns that Pakistan has learned to exploit these American priorities by offering small incremental favors to remain useful, but she also thinks that the American-Pakistani relationship is ultimately unstable and unreliable for both parties.
“American-Pakistani relations are now shaped by concessions that Pakistan can offer, such as transactional cooperation against terrorism or other agreements and not by a partnership or lasting confidence,” she said.
The tides of the American-Pakistani links
Amitabh Mattoo, dean of the Jawaharlal Nehru University International Study School in New Delhi, said close ties between Washington and Islamabad are a cyclic phenomenon.
“It was a recurring characteristic of South Asian geopolitics since the Cold War. Whenever the United States has rediscovered Pakistan, it did it for largely instrumental reasons,” Mattoo told DW.
It was first of all the “cold war against the Soviets, then the” war against terrorism “and now, no doubt, the need for logistical access and a tactical lever effect in a turbulent arc in Asia-Asia-Asia”, he added.
Mattoo said Washington is now more aware than in the past of Pakistan duplicity in the fight against terrorism and remains deeply invested in India as a strategic partner, in particular in Indo-Pacific.
“In this sense, the Washington Islamabad nuptial parade concerns less the abandonment of New Delhi and the more the coverage in a volatile region, even if the Trump administration is increasingly unpredictable,” added Mattoo.
Published by: Wesley Rahn
|
https://www.dw.com/en/india-watches-as-trump-moves-closer-to-pakistan/a-74177283
