XI pays tribute to the national heroes on martyrs day
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Chinese Communist Party and the State, notably Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attend a ceremony to present baskets of flowers for national heroes who fell in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, Capital, September 30 national in China. (Xinhua / Xie Huanchi)
Beijing, September 30 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and the State attended a ceremony Tuesday morning in Tian'anmen Square in the Beijing center to present baskets of flowers for national heroes.
The event was organized to mark Martyrs' Day, a day before national day in China. This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the war of resistance of the Chinese people against Japanese aggression and the world anti -fascist war.
The other leaders included Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng. They were joined by representatives from all walks of life during the ceremony.
At 10 am, all the participants sang the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence in tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the release of the Chinese people and the development of the People's Republic of China.
Nine large baskets of flowers were placed in front of the monument to the heroes of the people.
XI and other leaders approached the foot of the monument, where he straightened the ribbons on the baskets. Then they went around the monument to pay their tributes.
The baskets, with ribbons reading “Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes”, were presented on behalf of the CPC Central Committee; the Standing Committee of the National Popular Congress; the Council of State; the National Committee of the Political Consultative Conference of the Chinese People; the Central Military Commission; Non-communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Trade and Patriots without affiliations of the parties; People and people's organizations from all walks of life; veterans, senior retired officials and relatives of Martyrs; and the young Chinese pioneers.
The ceremony was chaired by Yin Li, member of the political office of the CPC central committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee.
Xi Jinping straightens up the ribbon on a basket of flowers during a ceremony to present baskets of flowers to the national heroes who fell to Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, September 30, 2025. Chinese president Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the State, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Hung, Xuexiang, Li Xi and Huring, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening on the ceremony. The event was organized to mark Martyrs' Day, a day before national day in China. (Xinhua / Li Xiang)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Chinese Communist Party and the State, notably Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attend a ceremony to present baskets of flowers for national heroes who fell in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, Capital, September 30 national in China. (Xinhua / Yan Yan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Chinese Communist Party and the State, notably Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attend a ceremony to present baskets of flowers for national heroes who fell in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, Capital, September 30 national in China. (Xinhua / Li Xiang)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Chinese Communist Party and the State, notably Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attend a ceremony to present baskets of flowers for national heroes who fell in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, Capital, September 30 national in China. (Xinhua / Li Xiang)
Xi Jinping straightens up the ribbon on a basket of flowers during a ceremony to present baskets of flowers to the national heroes who fell to Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, September 30, 2025. Chinese president Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the State, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Hung, Xuexiang, Li Xi and Huring, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Hening on the ceremony. The event was organized to mark Martyrs' Day, a day before national day in China. (Xinhua / Li Xiang)
Xi Jinping is walking in the monument to popular heroes to pay tribute during a ceremony to present baskets of flowers to national heroes who fell to Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, September 30, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the State, in particular Li Qiang, Zha Leji, Attended the ceremony on Tuesday. The event was organized to mark Martyrs' Day, a day before national day in China. (Xinhua / Yue Yuewei)
