Keir Strander Attack Farage Head -On

The British Prime Minister is in a deep popular. In Liverpool, the often pale politician confesses the colors and fires on the market in the United Kingdom as a racist. David Sign, Liverpool 09/30/2025, 5.51 p.m.

Prime Minister Keir Strander at the Labor Party Conference in Liverpool. Jon Super / AP

Day days are generally narcissistic events: the party and its members are celebrated. But the Congress of the Labor Party in Liverpool recalls more a mutual orientation in the fog this year. No one seems to know where to go. Keir Strander recorded the worst investigation values ​​of a British Prime Minister for the years. In Europe, it is only buried by the Emmanuel Macron hated in terms of unpopularity. If the elections take place today, the right-wing populist reform in the United Kingdom would beat the Haushoch Labor party.

Optimize your browser settings Nzz.ch dit JavaScript for important functions. Your navigator or advertising blocking is currently preventing this. Please adjust the settings.

Shadow Boxes with Reform UK

Since the Conservatives have become completely out of words, the work works mainly on Nigel Farage. However, when there is a contrast, the argument is sometimes a mirror fence. Even the omnipresent slogan of Britain's work is waiting to recall the reform of the United Kingdom. And while Reform UK at his party congress in Birmingham relied on the symbol of the buses that were finished, the Labor Party demonstrated the alleged party campaign in the conference room by a bus.

The Nigel Farage party focuses mainly on the fight against migration. Strander tried to do the same this summer and said that Great Britain would become an island from abroad. There were so many speed reactions that he apologized and called the course. Now he warns against racism, good ethnic nationalism and praises the diversity of Great Britain. We are at a fork on the road, he told Liverpool. It is a struggle for whom we are as a country. It is the soul of our nation which will have consequences for generations. In the event of a false junction, the populists on the right divide the country and cut everything that Great Britain makes it great, he said.

Work is representative of the crisis of many central parts. This can be characterized as differentiated and flexible now that many party members are a zigzag course. Often during the conference in Liverpool, people even believed that Starmer was a hall that turns right and sometimes on the left, depending on the circumference.

Standers Attack provides additional frage advertising

Tuesday afternoon, his speech was very argumentative and, measured by his other speeches. He spoke of strategies to overcome the poverty of children, a diversified education which no longer puts only in universities, Gaza and the close line between the freedom to speak and the prevention of the speech of hatred.

Above all, he attacked the head of the British reform -we. He spoke of a decision between decency and division and warned against the cheap promises that the nation would be in ruins and chaos. He tried not to leave patriotism on the right. Our flag fell in love with everyone, he called the crowd, which quickly pivoted the distributed Fnchen. Patriotism means love and pride, he said. But do you already have something like a food magnet? All he does is seriously offset Great Britain and Sen. Reform UK does not seek any solution, said Straßer, but problems to manage them. He called the resentment of resentment. The threat of fagging to also show people with unlimited residence status, Brand Strander that racist and immoral.

However, the delicate of the anti-reform strategy is that it gives an even more relevant and advertising fading. This recalls Trump's DMONE in the American electoral campaign, which is not known for helping the Democrat to win.

The Strander cannot do things everyone in the party

Another fundamental problem is that even with the Khnsten Balancing Act, the strands can make everything in its party impossible. Surveys show that 14% of those working a year ago have now voted the United Kingdom. This polarization is still in difficulty with the former boss of labor Jeremy Corbyn by the green of your group. No matter who you talk to the party congress, almost everyone has something to complain.

For example, Tom Norman, a young lawyer, varies that Straßer recently problematized migration. He should clearly indicate that immigration our country is, he says. Everything else is used only the frage story. You can't beat Farage with your own weapons. We must think about our own subjects of economic growth, jobs, higher lens, infrastructure, social problems instead of asserting what we could imitate from the right.

Water, a Lterer delegate from Suffolk, in turn, the party feels too far from the base. It is too much communication to communicate in his image, for internal, on political quarrels in London instead of the real problems of the province. He perceives the Stranders U -Wenden in social policy as irregular. And then there is the left like Jordan Creek de Bristol, who considers work as a party of socialist workers. If he was not an anti-semi, I would be for Corbyn and that his new party is right, he says. People like Becky Warnes in turn, representative of a pharmaceutical company, find, work had to mainly concern the National Health Service NHS KMMERN.

The attempt to defeat Farage by imitation

The split is also obvious among the members of the cabinet. On Monday, the Minister of the Interior, Shabana Mahmood, delivered a fiery speech in which she promised a gay expression against migrants, because workers migrate differently towards the reform of the United Kingdom, as she explained. She tries to defeat Farage in the copy, said a Zuher SpT table. The tenor of his discourse of the anti-Farage tirade of Strirmer was diametrically opposed. This creates the impression of a guideline game which is fixed on his opponent and sometimes flows here, sometimes there.

It's like a love story. Exactly what the Whhler found at the beginning, she was boring at some point. They showed the type of tenacious and tenacious Starmer after the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss on error. But now, the same attributes that made it appear as a seris are suddenly perceived as a gay, like a gray boredom. For many, he is now considered a brocrat with the charisma of an accountant, as a man without qualities.