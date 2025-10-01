3 judges of citizen trial session The Jokowi diploma has been replaced, that's the reason

The Solo District Court (PN) replaced three judges who were initially appointed to direct the case session number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT concerning the citizen trial of the 7th presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Here is the reason.

PN Solo previously appointed Putu Gde Hariadi, Sutikna and Fatarony, as a panel of judges who led the trial. The applicant then submitted a change of judges. The complainants estimated that the three judges were the jury which directed the trial of the trial concerning the previous Jokowi diploma.

As for the second session which took place today, the trial was chaired by the president of the jury of judges Achmad Satibi and two member judges, namely Aris Gunawan and Lulik Djatikumoro.

“The successor was immediately the panel of judges, the president of the solo district court, Achmad Satibi. And the other member of Aris Gunawan, the two members of Lulik Djatikumoro. The replacement clerk was also replaced, which was formerly Winarno was replaced by Tridadi Sugiyono,” PN Solo Humas, (30/9/2025).

Subagyo explained that the reason why the PN solo replaced the three judges was due to the fact that one of the previous judges, namely Sutikna, received a promotion at the High Court of Kupang.

“We have obtained information from the President of the PN, the relationship of this replacement because one of the juries was promoted to become a high judge, so that everything went well,” he said.

“(This replacement is also based on the applicant's request?) If I do not know, but the president has transmitted the reason why the Assembly was replaced because one of them was a member of the promotion at the High Court of Kupang,” continued Subagyo.

It is known, the case number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT was submitted by the alumni of the UGM, Top Tafan and Bangun Sutotot. Both continued Jokowi as defendant 1, Rector UGM Prof. Dr. Ova Emilia as a claimant 2, deputy rector of the UGM, Dr. Wening as a defendant 3, and the national police as a defendant 4.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq, positively welcomed the change in the jury.

“We previously thought it was impossible that the change of judges was approved. Although, with the reason why there were changes, it was ahead. But there was a nuance of change before the solo district court,” said Taufiq.

The lawyer for another applicant, Andhika Dian Prasetyo, said, even if there was a change of judges, his party would still fight if the decision did not change.

“We appreciate the solo district court (about the change of judges). But we will not stop if the panel of judges has the same point of view, which must not accept this trial. Because behind us, the Indonesian people, that will not stop until Mr. Jokowi will not show his original diploma,” said Andhika.

Renis separately, Jokowi's lawyer, YB Irpan, did not question the change of the three judges.

“For us, there is no problem. We in terms of resolution of a dispute, we do not see who jury, do not see who it is, but what we have to pay attention is the object of the dispute,” said Irpan.

During this second session, the panel of judges returned to postpone the trial because the defendant Four or the national police were again absent. The trial will take place again with the third assignment against the national police on Tuesday (14/10/2025).

The applicant's reason asked for a judge

Named previously, the 7th presidential diploma of Citizen Citizen Jokowi, the solo district court, asked the group of judges to direct the trial. The complainants estimated that the three judges were the jury which directed the trial of the trial concerning the previous Jokowi diploma.

The lawyer for the plaintiff Muhammad Taufiq said that the request for modification of the judges' jury was that the decision would not be like the 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT case which was declared. In the case, it was also led by the same panel of judges, linked to the Jokowi diploma.

“The judge must be independent, a impartial judge, the judge must follow the capacity of the parties, I do not understand if today is tried today by the same judge. Due to the fact that, therefore the same judge who decided on our case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT,” Taufiq told the media team at the solo court, Tuesday 16/9/2025).

He explained that the base of the submission of the replacement of the jury was based on the basic act.

“With a heavy heart, we sent a letter today. We share the team, a team prepared a letter to send to the president of the court,” said Taufiq at the time.

“Because if each court presents the same judge, I dare say that 150% of the decision will be the same. That the court is not authorized to accept your trial, your trial must be submitted to this court, etc.”, he added.

