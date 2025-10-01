RSS leaders went to prison for independence: PM Modi over 100 years of RSS | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi Le Wednsday said Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh [RSS] had suffered enormously in the hands of the British and the Nizams for his “nation first” belief. He also said that RSS members, including founder KB Hedgewar, had been imprisoned during the fight for freedom. Modi has published a special commemorative postage stamp and a piece to mark the RSS centenary. The specially designed piece and stamp highlight the contribution of the RSS to the nation, he said. “This is the first time in the history of India that the image of Bharat Mata has been sculpted on a room,” said Prime Minister Modi. The play also has the RSS motorcycle “Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama”, which translates into “everything is dedicated to the nation, everything is the nation, nothing is mine”. The story continues below this announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTO8HBPKBX RSS Center on Vijay Dashami No coincidence: Modi Speaking during the Centennial Centennial celebrations, Prime Minister Modi said: “Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolizes the victory of good on evil, the victory of justice over injustice, the victory of the truth over lies and the victory of light over the dark … The creation of RSS on Dussehra 100 years ago. Attend the Centenary of Sangh. »» “Hedgewar was imprisoned for participating in the fight for freedom” Modi has also declared that various organizations affiliated with the RSS meet the needs of various sections of the company. He said that despite the different RSS wings never clashed because each part of the organization believes and strives with an objective: “nation first”. “Since its creation, the RSS has been working to build the nation … during the struggle for independence, [RSS founder] DR [KB] Hedgewar went to prison and with him, many members of the organization, “said Modi. He said the RSS had participated in the Freedom Movement and sheltered from many freedom fighters. He said that during the bustle of Chimur (Maharashtra) of 1942, RSS Swayamsevaks suffered in the hands of the British. “Again after independence, RSS suffered in the hands of the Nizams of Hyderabad. RSS also sacrificed during the independence of Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. But RSS was stable on his belief: “ nation first '' and aims at “ek bharat, sreshth bharat”. “. The story continues below this announcement “The unshakable faith of RSS volunteers in democracy and the constitutional bodies has never led to bitterness. This only made them the strength to resist the urgency,” said Modi. “Even after independence, efforts were made to crush the RS. The unshakable faith in the constitutional institutions of the country, ”said Modi.

