Memorial to British volunteers who died in Ukraine

Among the elements exposed is a flag of the formation of Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom, more than 56,000 participated in such a training in Operation Interflex

A memorial to British volunteer fighters who died in the context of Ukraine's war effort against the large -scale invasion of Russia in 2022 was exhibited in London. `Indomitable Ukraine '' is an exhibition highlighting Ukraine's resistance against Russia and is made up of recovered military equipment, art works, personal property recovered from soldiers and civilians, military honors and medals, authentic uniforms and conflict clothing, as well as photographs, documents, cards and combat trophies. Many items have been found directly on the battlefield and sent to the United Kingdom to be consulted by the British public for the first time.

Honor British participation in Ukraine The exhibition presents the first memorial of its kind, dedicated to British citizens who fought in Ukraine against Russia. He displays the names and calls for signals of 40 British, one handle of which are ex-military. Colin Freeman, author of the Mad and the Brave: The Untold Story of Ukraine's Foreign Legion, interviewed some of these British military veterans in Ukraine.

The journalist of BFBS Forces News, Sofie Cacoyannis, spoke with author Colin Freeman during the exhibition in London

“They all believed in the cause,” said Freeman. “These are not people who are just looking for an old war to fight. A number of them have returned for repeated tours [they] did not do three months [to] Take off this box to be able to come back and say: “Hey, I fought in Ukraine”. “” Mr. Freeman also recalled his time with one of the veterans honored on the Memorial, Christopher Perryman, who had served with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. “Christopher Perryman and I met for the first time in a cafe in Mykolav,” he said, referring to a Ukrainian city in the south of the Black Sea. “He served in Iraq during the invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein, and he had been in active service in Bassora and Amarah. But he said that it was nothing compared to the reception of Russian artillery, which was a different league.”

The exhibition also includes patches of trophies of Russian and North Korean soldiers, captured by Major Oleh Shyriaiev, commander of the 225th Assault Regiment separated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“It is not like the normal experience of mobilization of the war to start from your regimental base with all the comrades with which you have served for years and, who knows, as an older, as well as colleagues,” added Mr. Freeman. “Most of these people have been entirely alone. The decision to go would have been alone. “Then when they come back after having served, during the R&R period [rest and recuperation] Back in the United Kingdom, they would return entirely alone, in the cities where there would be no parade of adhesive tape, no reception, no reception party, no warm words of congratulations from the Prime Minister, no medals. It is therefore a fairly lonely experience in the Legion. “They are celebrated in Ukraine. Ukraine is very grateful to them. But this memorial, things like that, is roughly the only recognition they get here in the United Kingdom at the moment.”

Several artefacts exposed were captured directly from the Russian forces, including this kyiv card used by a group of Russian saboteur

Guest of honor The six-day exhibition was organized under the patronage of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom and the former commander-in-chief of the Ukraine Armed Forces (2021-2024), General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was at the opening of the exhibition. One of the articles of the exhibition is a disposable launcher tube of an NLAW with its signature on this subject since its visit to the Museum of War in kyiv, January 22, 2023.

Yurii Horpynych, deputy director general of the kyiv War Museum, told BFBS forces news: “In these photos, there are not only Ukrainians, but also British soldiers who are used in different units of [the] Ukrainian army and standing side by side with our guys, and their support, the support of [the] The British people are very important to us. “” The British government advises to travel to Ukraine to fight or help other people engaged in war.

