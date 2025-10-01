



US President Donald Trump said he wanted to use US cities as “training fields” for soldiers.

In an unusual address to hundreds of military chiefs gathered in the world, Trump described “civilian troubles” like “the enemy of the interior”. He added that the situation “will not become uncontrollable once you are involved”.

This occurs after Trump has deployed troops from the National Guard to Washington DC, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, in a repression against crime and to support the application of immigration.

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, also spoke, declaring the end of the “awakened” culture at the Pentagon and announcing new standards of physical fitness “of” male “for military officials.

The president repeated his criticisms of the cities led by democrats, including San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, and said that he would continue his policy of using the military for the application of laws.

“These are very dangerous places and we will straighten them one by one,” he said, adding that it would be “an important part for some of the people of this room”.

“It is an interior war. Controlling the physical territory of our borders is essential to national security. We cannot leave these people,” he added.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker accused Trump of having used military troops and the application of immigration and customs (ICE) to “invade and disturb the American cities.

“Our troops and our nation deserve better than acting as a little tyrant,” he said in an article on X.

Safety was extremely tight for the navy body base Quantico, a sprawling installation of 55,000 acres in Virginia. The summit represented a rare gathering of so many members of the top of the staff in one place.

The generals and admirals stationed worldwide listened to the two men's remarks silently.

The event began with an address by Hegseth, which announced that the US military would force fighters to meet the “highest male norm” in physical condition tests.

Hegseth acknowledged that this decision could exclude certain women to serve.

“Standards must be uniform, neutral gender and high,” HegSeth in the crowd told.

Hegseth described his visions for cultural change to the Pentagon and a greater “warrior ethics”. It was taken over by Trump, who spoke later.

His speech focused on the culture of the American army, training, leadership and “fixing decades of disintegration”, including Dei programs (diversity, equity and inclusion) and the promotion of a body of an officer “opposed to risk”.

He said that these officers had been upset by “climate change distractions”, “garbage woke up” and fears of being labeled as “toxic” leaders.

In addition to announcing the changes in fitness standards, Hegseth attempted the end of “the era of non -professional appearances” – including beard exemptions – and anonymous complaint procedures, as part of broader departmental changes.

The Senator of Illinois, Tammy Duckworth, a military veteran, told the BBC that she was worried about what HegSeth's remarks would mean for the future of the American army.

“Her comments today will affect all kinds of recruitment, not just women, I do not know people who want to serve in a soldier who is used for political theater,” she said.

Duckworth said HegSeth was trying to get women and people in the army.

“For a guy who is not qualified for his own work, it is quite discriminatory to talk about qualified women to do their job,” she said.

Hegseth also addressed his previous dismissal of senior commanders, saying that he was going with “his intestine” and would rid the army of those who, according to them, would not move away from the policies established in the previous administrations.

“More leadership changes will be made, I am sure,” he said.

No official reason was provided publicly when the generals were summoned to a short notice last week, causing a wave of speculation about what Trump and Hegseth would say.

Speaking of HegSeth reforms, Trump said that the emphasis on “physical form, capacity and character” is not to “protect the feelings of anyone”.

“It is to protect our country. We will not be politically correct with regard to the defense of American freedom,” he said.

The president also applauded his decision to rename the Ministry of Defense as Ministry of War.

He said that the secondary title of the Pentagon was “so popular”, even among his detractors, and contributed to what he said on several occasions, recruitment figures soar.

“It is a historical reallocation of our objective, our identity and our pride,” he said.

There was very little visible or audible reaction of assembled generals and senior enlisted personnel in the public, which was especially silent, with the exception of the noise of hundreds of boots that were expecting attention while he was riding the scene and went out. Many have taken notes in certain military notebooks while Hegseth spoke.

Trump went on stage afterwards, joking: “I have never entered a room so silent before.”

He continued by pointing out: “Together, we revolutionize the warrior spirit. And it is a spirit that has won and build this nation.”

In an alliance, the American president has boiled the achievements of the American army – and his own second presidency.

He pointed out that he had “installed” seven wars, and hoped for an eighth – if Hamas accepted Gaza's proposal that he had presented with Israel.

Before the event, the American vice-president JD Vance accused the media of having transformed the meeting into a “great history”, stressing that he was “not particularly unusual” for the generals of Hegseth to meet him in person.

Some observers did not agree. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, an Italian admiral who is president of the NATO military committee, was cited by the AP news agency: “Regarding my 49 years of service, I have never seen it before.”

Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies Think Tank told Reuters: “It is in mystification why it was not done practically so that the superior officers do not have to spend a lot of time to travel.”

Explaining the goal of the meeting in advance, Trump told NBC News that it would be an exercise to generate “body spirit” – suggesting that he had seen an opportunity to galvanize his troops.

Participants would have included officers from military facilities in Europe, South Korea and the Middle East.

Many of them arrived a few hours before the event and were seated in the auditorium according to their service branch – Army, Marine Corps, Marine, Air Force and Space Force, easily distinguished by uniforms.

Some wore campaign medals showing that they had served in Afghanistan, Iraq or the broader American war against terrorism that was launched after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Additional Ana Faguy reports on Capitol Hill

