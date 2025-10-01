



Wednesday, China will mark the 76th anniversary of the Foundation of its People's Republic.

As among the past years, Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in front of the emblematic Gate Tiananmen under the imminent portrait of Mao Zedong and delivered a carefully designed speech. The message will be familiar: the Communist Party has raised hundreds of millions of millions of people, puts the Chinese people, declares reunification with Taiwan as inevitable and leads China towards its objective of national rejuvenation.

Behind the rhetoric is a harder truth: XI has merged patriotism, repression and personal power into a system controlling 1.4 billion people. Hypocrisy is clear. In China, today, dissent is crushed, non -patriotic officials and corrupt officials have been replaced by loyalists also compromised. This cycle of repression and cronyism does not rejuvenate China, it establishes the XIS rule. Although rarely declared, the XIS actions clearly indicate that it considers itself, not only the party, as essential to this objective. However, even if authoritarianism tightens its grip, the story of the communist parties of progress and prosperity resonates with a lot. XIS's account is not only political rhetoric. He finds a real expression in the daily life of millions. In the streets of Beijing and Shanghai, a flourishing middle class displays Louis Vuitton handbags, Gucci shoes and the last iPhones, often while sipping a Starbucks coffee. Luxury cars border avenues, a symbols visible to an economy that the former leader Deng Xiaoping put on a path focused on the market more than four decades. But under this polished surface is a more precarious reality. For many Chinese people, wealth is a recent and uncertain phenomenon, not the product of solid institutions or legal protections. Corruption, rather than the rule of law, always defines the limits of the opportunity. Access to contracts, licenses, loans and state resources often depends on Guanxi a system of personal connections and political favoritism, which makes economic success more dependent on the approval of parties than of individual merit. Surveillance as a tool of power. This fragile foundation of wealth and opportunity is maintained by a vast security device. To ensure that no opposition disrupts its ambitions, XI has built the largest surveillance state in history. More than 700 million cameras equipped with facial recognition and listening devices have led Chinese streets. Each apparatus can link an individual's movements to their national identifier, to his publications on social networks, to purchasing history and even to travel models. The data feeds the country's social credit system, which determines whether a citizen can obtain a bank loan, reserve a flight or access public services. The system obliges compliance by design: adopt the patriotic line or faces limited opportunities. It's orwells 1984 Updated with digital efficiency. Knowing that cameras and algorithms are always looking at free thought, open debate and innovation. Fear replaces confidence. However, the elites and members of the party often like immunity, while ordinary people carry the full weight of the exam. This deepens inequality and resentment. Since he took power in 2012, XI has targeted millions of civil servants, including stars once like Bo Xilai. XIS's account is that corruption hinders the modernization of China and that only a disciplined party can advance the country. The campaign has targeted loyalty as much as the law. Many served officials have been replaced by XIS protgers, creating what analysts describe as Gang XI. In practice, XI substituted an elite group compromised by another, except this time, defined by personal loyalty, guaranteeing little opposition organized within the party. This consolidation of power is deeply rooted in the structure of the Communist Party. Every five years, the Congress of the National Party, which includes around 2,300 delegates from soldiers, provinces and public enterprises, elects the central committee. This organization then selects the Politburo of 29 members and, above all, the Permanent Politburo Committee of seven members, the summit of power in China. Over time, the Congress and the Central Committee were stacked with Loyalists XI, which led to a permanent committee of Politburo Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li XI entirely sorted on the flap by XI. He now dominates the best organs of the games in more detail than any leader from Mao. What makes corruption so omnipresent is that party officials often occupy roles that overlap both in the party and in the state. Many members of Politburo are seated in the Council of State while simultaneously directing ministries, public enterprises and private companies which receive lucrative contracts to exercise development functions allocated by the party. This double role creates a blatant conflict of interest: civil servants are actually able to write and apply laws that directly benefit companies which they also supervise. Although the anti-nepotism rules officially prohibit family members from senior officials to serve in large companies related to the State, these restrictions are systematically contained. Subsidiaries are created to provide family members with lucrative supervision roles, allowing powerful officials to enrich themselves while technically complying with the letter of the law. The result is a system in which corruption is common, policies are manipulated to serve personal or family interests, and loyalty to the leadership of parties and not meritocracy, transparency or determines that prosperous. A pollution rate would protect families So, yes, XI will celebrate the progress and the vision of a great rejuvenation. But what will not be mentioned are hypocrisy at the heart of its system. Ordinary Chinese citizens are monitored and limited to each turn, while the party's elites operate with almost total impunity. The real reform would mean more than to serve rivals or install cameras. It requires real transparency, the rule of law and the independent institutions of the control of the parties: a judicial power which can decide against civil servants, a media which can investigate corruption and a civil society capable of organizing freely. Until these elements exist, the XIS anti-corruption campaign will remain a tool for political survival rather than national renewal. But under the patriotic spectacle is a fragile truth: the XIS governance model does not rejuvenate China. It digs the institutions that could guarantee its long -term stability. Derek Levine is a professor at Monroe College and the King Graduate School. His second book, Chinas Path To Dominance: prepare for confrontation with the United Stateswas released this week.

