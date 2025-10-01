PCB unveils the calendar of the Quaid-Ezam 2025-26 trophy calendar





Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled on Tuesday the calendar of the next Quaid-Ezam 2025-26 trophy, which is expected to start on October 6.

The first national tournament in Pakistan at 10 teams is ready to start in four cities, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

The SIALKOT region will defend its title. Overall, 46 first class games, including the final, will be played in the tournament. Each team will play nine games in the tournament.

The tournament final will be played from November 29 to December 3.

“The four -day first class tournament will be played on a format around the League, because nine rounds in total have been selected from October 6 to November 26, while the five -day final between the two best teams will take place from November 29 to December 3,” Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.

The 46 -game QEA Trophy's sites are the Abbottabad cricket stadium in Abbottabad, the Stade Shoiib Akhtar in Rawalpindi, the Imran Khan Cricket stadium in Peshawar and the Diamond and Marghzar cricket grounds in Islamabad. The place of the final will be announced later, “he added.

The recently renovated Imran Khan stadium, previously known as Stadium Arbab Niaz in Peshawar, will organize an event after a long period.

Meanwhile, the place of the final and the team teams will be announced in due course.

The teams are Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Fata, Faitalabad, Islamabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot, while Fata, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, and Multan qualified the QEA trophy after the number of points recently concluded in Hifs de Hanif.

Quaid Azam Trophies Teams

Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Fata, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Blancs, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot.

Mohammad hanif trophy qualification teams

Fata, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, Multan

First round assalers

October 6-9

Abbottabad against Bahawalpur at the Stade Abbottabad Cricket

Lahore Whites against Islamabad at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Peshawar against Siackot at Imran Khan stadium, Peshawar

Fata V Multan at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Faisalabad against Karachi Blues at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

