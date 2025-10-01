



If the Democrats had an erroneous hope of their closure negotiations with Donald Trump, the president extinguished him on Monday evening with a video generated by the mine leader of the minority of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, finding his own party as a counterpart Hakeem Jeffries, facing a dark and the window mustache. If we give all these free health care of illegal extraterrestrials, we could be able to put them on our side so that they can vote for us, said Schumer in the video that Trump published on Truth Social. They cannot even speak English, so they will not realize that it was just a lot of pieces of awakened shit.

The false video Schumer-Jeffries was not the only content of the wild AI pushed by Trump last week. On Saturday, the president published another false video, the latter promoting the medbed conspiracy theory that there are healing beds that are kept from the public by the government, an Oldie who has found a new life among some on the whole Qanon. This is the start of a new era in American health care, Trump said in the false video, intended to look like a fox news segment led by her daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

He has since deleted this video. But take a tour through the social page of Truth presidents, and among the various threats to priced foreign manufacturing films or attack American cities, you will find a library of memes and videos generated by AI, the most scandalous of which have generated their own information cycles. Whoever implies that he would declare war in Chicago. Whoever depicts Barack Obama is handcuffed in the oval office and then baked in a prison cell. And who can forget the February fever dream in which Gaza torn apart by the war has become a Trump Voyy complex where Elon Musk could take advantage of the Houmous and the president could bask by the pool with Benjamin Netanyahu?

If prevailing on the dominant online production in his first mandate was rage positions, then in her second, it is slass: Ugly nonsense intended to provoke simultaneously, threaten, distract and say nothing at all. Such articles mark an acceleration of Steve Bannons Nihilistic floods the shit strategy area, fully deployed without humanity. And yet, in Trumps in the first quarter, there was at least a certain delimitation between his online and real projects, there is no similar line in his second. The scenes playing in the streets of this mainly masked glacial agents gang chasing a cyclist in the city center of Chicago, say like the kind of thing that a LLM could hallucinate. Musk, a former Trump advisor, even said on stage in February: I became even. I just live the same. Aren't all these days?

Schumer and Jeffries both condemned the false video. If you think your closure is a joke, it just proves what we all know: you cannot negotiate, Schumer wrote in response to the video on Monday evening. You can only make anger attacks. But the Republicans clearly indicated that they had no problem with such explosions: I think that sometimes the president plays with the press like a little boy and a flashlight and a dog, said GOP senator Roger Marshall on Monday. And he shines the flashlight here, and he shines it there.

