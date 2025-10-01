President Trump threatens to send military troops for “ straightening '' to San Francisco, other cities managed by Democrats





San Francisco (KGO) – President Donald Trump again aims to cities led by Democrats.

This time he calls them “dangerous”.

“I told Pete (Hegseth) that we should use some of these dangerous cities as training fields for our military national guard,” he said.

In a speech to complete the American military officers in Quantico, Trump specifically appointed San Francisco, saying that the city must be “straightened”.

“It seems that those who are led by the radical democrats who did what they did in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, the, these are very dangerous places and we will straighten them one by one and that will be an important part for some of the people in this room. It is also a war of the interior.”

President Trump also suggested to deploy more troops from the National Guard to repress the crime.

ABC7 has obtained police data showing that San Francisco is down 36% for major crimes in the last 12 months compared to the average of the last three years.

ABC7 spoke to the mayor of San Francisco, Daniel Lurie, of the possibility that the president send military troops to San Francisco.

“I'm going to focus on the safety of San Franciscans. This is what I have been concentrated since the first day. I can only focus on what we are doing here. Crime in San Francisco is down 30%,” said Mayor Lurie.

Mayor Lurie refused to respond directly to the comments or actions of President Trump since he became mayor, but Lurie expressed his support for the pursuit of the city's sanctuary policies.

Close. Trump has already ordered the deployment of troops in Washington, DC, and Memphis, Tennessee.

And just this week, he announced that he would also send troops to Portland, Oregon.

The Democrat mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, and the government governor of the State, Tina Kotek, both stressed that they had not asked for the troops and opposed the action.

Trump mentioned his call with Kotek on Tuesday, saying that Portland “burns”.

“I said” you don't have it under control, governor, but I will check it and I remind you. “I recalled it.

Throughout Trump's speech – which came after Hegseth called at the end of what he called “awake” culture in the army – the President's words generally encountered the silence and the moderate reaction of the generals, who did not seem to respond to the points of discussion often very partisan of the president. The reaction in the room among the main leaders of the military was even more limited when Trump spoke of sending troops to American cities such as Chicago and Portland.

It was an unusual reception for Trump, who is used to delivering successful speeches to a friendly audience.

The president took note of the atmosphere in the room shortly after starting to speak and seemed surprised.

“I have never entered a room so silent before,” he said before making jokes.

“Have a good time. And if you want to applaud, you applaud. And if you want to do whatever you want, you can do whatever you want. And if you don't like what I say, you can leave the room. Of course, there is your rank, there is your future, but you feel good and loose, ok, because we are all in the same team,” added Trump.

There were a few laughs of the crowd, including when Trump joked that he loved his own signature.

At the end of the speech, some crowd members got up and some have applauded.

