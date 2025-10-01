Politics
The MotoGP project leaves Lombok villagers expelled in the limbo on earth
THE A land that the villager once felt called at his home was swallowed by the Indonesian MotoGP circuit as part of a mega tourism project accused of forced evictions and rights of rights.
Indonesia will host the newly crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in Lombok Island this weekend for the first race since it equaled Valentino Rossis seven titles with Victory in Japan.
Apart from the Mandalika circuit, there is not much to celebrate for dozens of Aboriginal sasak families who say that they are faced with land expulsions and remuneration battles linked to the development of sites.
They forced us to leave like dogs and chickens. They are like a thief, said Senum, who had to move twice since the arrival of the authorities with heavy machines in 2018.
He says that it was promised 10 million rupees for land which became part of the MotoGP track, well below the market price, but which ultimately received only three million.
The world's leading motorcycle race returned to Indonesia in 2022 after an interruption of 25 years on a track of 4.31 kilometers in the seaside resort of Beach Kuta.
The government hopes that the project will diversify tourism from the Popular Island Bali, but it has attracted a fight of several years between the authorities and the inhabitants.
Most of the 124 families in the region were forced or moved elsewhere with only 44 to fight for compensation.
Sibawahi says that the project consumed the land it used for coconut palms and livestock after the authorities asked 2020.
He lost nearly four hectares after the police and soldiers seized him in 2021 and are still waiting for compensation for his loss.
I cannot accept it. My feelings are indescribable. It's too sad for the oppressed like us, he said.
The Lombok impoverishment had trouble rebuilding after a deadly earthquake of 2018 while former president Joko Widodo praised the project to employ 3,000 inhabitants.
Other residents protested around the track and outside the governors' office, demanding the return of their land or adequate compensation.
New evictions in July left more than 2,000 people without their main source of income according to UN experts.
Experts have alarmed themselves in the face of intimidation and the alleged appeal of force in a August report, warning that communities are now living in fear.
The Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation Corporation and Lombok's local authorities did not respond to requests for comments on allegations.
Some residents say that they cannot even benefit from the track because they are prevented from selling to visitors and have prevented from leaving their new houses at the race weekend.
Were like a cow attached in a cage, said Senum on the restrictions they face.
The housewife Suman was paid 15 million rupees to leave her house rented near what is now a turn of the MotoGP track and said that she was happy to have moved away.
Others like Senum continue to hold for better compensation for their lost land and their livelihoods.
Pay us correctly and give us our dignity, he said as an excavator scratched on his old country. AFP
