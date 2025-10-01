The PM Modi greets the RSS role in the construction of the nation, says that he has shown no bitterness despite the attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 1, 2025, praised the RSS during his centenary celebrations and said that the organization had never displayed bitterness despite several attacks on it when it continued to work on the principle of the nation.

Participate in the celebrations of the Centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi, Mr. Modi underlined the contribution of the Sangh in the construction of the nation and declared that he had reached all the corners of the country in order to promote harmony by removing the divisions of Caste or Creed and the diffusion of the message of an inclusive company.

Sangh fought against the atrocities of the British. Their only interest has always been love for the nation, said Modi, adding that Sangh volunteers won the freedom fighters and that its leaders were also imprisoned during the struggle for freedom.

The Prime Minister said that there had been many attempts to crush the spirit of the RSS by leveling allegations and recording false cases.

The RSS has never been bitter, despite attempts to make false cases against them, attempts to prohibit them and other challenges, because we are part of society where we accept both good and evil, he said, in an apparent reference to the prohibition of the RSS after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Modi said that even RSS chief Madhav Golwalkar was falsely involved in a case and sent to prison.

However, when he came out, he said with a calm wisdom: sometimes the tongue can be caught under the teeth, but we do not break our teeth, said the Prime Minister.

He said that each Swayamsevak had unfailing confidence in democracy and constitutional institutions, which gave them strength in the face of challenges.

When the emergency was imposed, this trust has given strength to each Swayamsevak to face it, he said.

The Prime Minister also published a special postage stamp and a commemorative piece to mark the Centenary of the RSS.

The 100 pieces presents the national emblem on one side and on the other side, it represents a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while Swayamsevaks is shown to bow before it in devotion and dedication, said Mr. Modi.

For the first time in the history of independent India, the image of Bharat Mata was presented on the Indian currency which marks a moment of great pride and historical importance, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the foundation of RSS on Vijaya Dashmi 100 years ago was not only a coincidence, it was the resurrection of a tradition that has been continuing for thousands of years.

Sangh has been synonymous with patriotism and service since its creation, he said.

Mr. Modi said that the RSS believes in an India, a large India, but after independence, attempts were made to prevent him from joining the dominant national unity in diversity have always been the soul of India, if this principle is broken, then India will weaken. Despite the challenges, the RSS is strong and relentlessly serves the nation, he added.

The centenary celebrations were organized by the Ministry of Culture and assisted by the Secretary General of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale, the chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta and the Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was created as a voluntary organization in order to promote cultural conscience, discipline, service and social responsibility of citizens.

Mr. Modi was himself an RSS Pracharak and made a brand as a competent organizer before being transferred to the BJP, which attracts his ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organization.