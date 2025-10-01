After Pancasila's commitment, the candidate of Nyurati and Sowan Jokowi, what is the agenda of Ustadz Abu Bakar Baasyir?

After being free in January 2021, Abu Bakar Baasyir returned to Pondok Al-Mukmin Ngruki and gathered with the family. But it's not Baasyir if you stay at home.

He was actively seen to lead an audience to the Regional Government of Surakarta about the policy in Indonesia. Last, Abu Bakar Baasyir Sowan at Joko Widodo's residence on September 29, 2025.

The founder of the Islamic boarding school in Al-Mukmin Ngruki arrived at the Jokowi residence around 12.33-12.37 WIB wearing white clothes. Jokowi welcomed it with a long Batik shirt and long -term black pants, equipped with Skullcap.

This meeting involves interesting nostalgia. Abu Bakar Baasyir had rejected parole at the time of Jokowi because it required Pancasila's commitment to the clause.

But finally, Baasyir received his release after serving a 15 -year crime linked to cases of terrorism. The release was made on humanitarian considerations given the Baasyir age which had reached 81 years and its state of health refused. This time without Pancasila's commitment.

Back to the laptop, reported in seconds, the second meeting took place in private for 20 minutes. As host, Jokowi welcomed Abu Bakar Baasyir in front of the house saying Waalaikumsalam, Ngaaturan Sugeng Ustaz. By kissing Baasyir's hand.

Former Jamaican Jamaican Amicaine explained that his arrival was intended to give advice from Jokowi. He said, I just advised. Muslims must advise people, leaders and unbelievers must be informed.

The essence of the advice given by Abu Bakar Baasyir in Jokowi was to return to Islamic law well and hoped that this country would be regulated by Islamic law. Baasyir also called Jokowi as a strong person and hoped that he could become a strong defender of Islam.

He also sent this message to President Prabowo suffered through a letter. He said that the Council is the duty of a clerk to advise people, leaders and infidels.

This Baasyir advice is consistent. If you come back before the 2024 presidential election, circulating on social networks, an audio part that displays the votes of Baasyir said to the need to choose one of the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Did not stop there. He continued that his choice was that it could bring the aspirations of Islam to Indonesia.

The presidential election is not an ideology, but it is a tool. So, if indeed, our objective of joining the presidential election to defend Islam is authorized. The trick is to choose a president who includes Islam. Baasyir explained in the audio.

Our presidential candidate understands that Islam is only one. , that's what we have to choose. If it is elected president, God wants it, he will benefit many Islam, he will try to regulate this country with the laws of Islam as much as possible. He continued.

At that time, this declaration divided the Baasyir congregation into two camps. Some left Baasyir because they were considered betraying the fight for the application of Khilafah. These are mass organizations affiliated with Baasyir, such as the former Islamic Jamaah or Ansharu Tauhid Jamaah or the Indonesian Mujahideen Council. There are also those who support Baasyir. This car is probably its relationship in the Islamic boarding school Al-Mukmin Ngruki.

Since his return to Ngruki, Baasyir has shown an affirmative gesture for the Indonesian government system. This gesture has never been seen in the work of Baasyir activism before 2021.

He has really kept his distance from the country. As I mentioned earlier, he even had time to reject the release of the Liberation three times because he had to vary in Pancasila.

Baasyir finally admitted that Pancasila was the basis of the state. He explained that the reason for the agreed Oulama of Pancasila's ideology was that Pancasila was based on monotheism, the all-powerful God.

In a Baasyir statement, the Baasyir Declaration has shown the repentance of extremism to nationalism. But I really doubt, Baasyir really left the world that raised his name?

I think it's not that simple. At the same time, when Baasyir recognized the existence of Pancasila, he was apparently always firmly confronted with the law made by man and the laws revealed by God. Baasyir, for example, said that if the state still uses the law made by man, which, I am sure, refers to the democratic system, the moral of the people will never improve.

Conversely, if a country has implemented laws in accordance with the Sharia of God, then the morale of its people will certainly be commendable. Thanks to his speech at the podium meeting, I caught the message that Baasyir seemed to continue to fight to maintain Islamic law in this country.

This commitment he kept, including what he ordered Joko Widodo at home yesterday. He made a sort of dichotomy between the principle of the state and the government system.

He nevertheless agreed that Pancasila has become the country's philosophical foundation, but the system of government must be replaced by those revealed by God, which, I am sure, refers to the Khilafah system.

All these ideological interests that made Abu Bakr Baasyir remain Abu Bakr Baasyir. He is always vocal and militant. And above all, he continues to be protected by the principle of freedom of opinion by the system that he curses himself. In simple terms, he seemed to use democracy to combat democracy itself.

This claim of Baasyir seems linear with the repentance of Jamaah Islamiyah 2024. Baasyir and the interior circles seem to have reached the conclusion that the path of violence and resistance to the State has only led to the iron bars. It is proven that the method fails and counterproductive not only in Indonesia but also in many other parts of the world.

Baasyir realized that his person was very strong. This power he used to approach the power he had used to say Tagut. This situation does not mean that Baasyir is trying to suppress his ideology, but rather seeks a new more effective funnel. He went from physical struggle to discursive and political struggle.

Sowan Baasyir could be a prototype for the new chapter of the Islamic movement in Indonesia. It is no longer a question of establishing a country in a country, but rather of slowly changing the country from the inside.

This Baasyir model is similar, if not the same, with the style of preaching in front of the jihad which would be the regime of Jamaah Islamiyah of Wijayero before officially 2024 2024. In other words, the movement of Islamism of Baasyir style can still highlight the persuasive-reflective side, compared to its dogmatic hard side.

Even if Baasyir remains Baasyir. He has a mass. He has charisma. How to accept national symbols such as Pancasila while continuing to encourage the implementation of the law of God can adopt a broader segment which can be allergic to violence but sympathy for the ideas of Islamic law.

Always healthy Ustadz Abu …