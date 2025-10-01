PM Narendra Modi warns a demographic change to a greater threat to social harmony than infiltration





Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that although infiltration and external forces have long threatened the country's unity, the greatest challenge comes today from demographic changes undergoing social equality. While approaching the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister said that even if “unity in diversity” is the soul of India, the divisions supplied by caste, language, regionalism and extremist thought could weaken the nation if not confronted. “” Social equality means establishing social justice by giving priority to disadvantaged national unity and the promotion of national unity. Today, emerging crises that directly attack our unity, our culture and our security. Extremist, regionalism, disputes, caste, language and divisions provoked external forces. All these countless challenges are before us, “he said. He said that the soul of India has always been its unity in diversity, warning that “if this principle is broken, the strength of the nation will also be weakened”. Stressing the need to constantly maintain and strengthen this value, he noted that social equality is today faced with a greater challenge for demographic change than even infiltration. By calling for this a problem related to internal security and future peace, he said that it was why he had announced the demographic mission of the Red Fort, urging the nation to remain vigilant and to take up the challenge with dedication. Prime Minister Modi has also declared that, similar to the challenges, the difficulties faced by the nation today, are also different, Video | Delhi: PM Modi (@Narendramodi) Speak during the event of the RSS centenary, says: “The challenges and struggles of today are different. Economic dependence on other countries, plots to break our unity, conspiracy in order to change the demography … As Prime Minister, I will say it pic.twitter.com/om0ckd5l9p Press Trust of India (@pti_news) October 1, 2025 “Economic dependence on other countries is a plot to break our unit. There is a plot to change our demographic data,” he warned. Presence of the government, the Prime Minister said it was “very satisfied” that these challenges and struggles were treated quickly. On this occasion, PM Modi published a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting the contributions of the RSS to the nation. #WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi publishes a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting the contributions of the RSS to the nation, on the occasion of the organization's centenary celebrations. Source: DD pic.twitter.com/8pmydvmxzk Years (@ani) October 1, 2025 “The RS 100 Coin presents the national emblem on one side and, for the first time in independent India, an image of Bharat Mata on the other, sitting on a lion with Swayamsevaks bowing in front of it. A special postal stamp was also published today, representing RSS Swayamsevaks by proudly participating in the 1963 parade of the Republic of 1963,” he added. – ends Posted by: Karishma Saurabh Kalita Posted on: October 1, 2025

