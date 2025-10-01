The Turkish Parliament should come together while the CHP announces the boycott of the opening session

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes the oath in the Türkiye parliament in Ankara on June 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

TThe Turkish parliament should begin its fourth legislative year of the 28th parliamentary mandate after a 2.5 month break. The new session will be inaugurated with a special opening ceremony chaired by the president of the Numan Kurtulmus Parliament.

Members of the cabinet, senior judges, military officials, foreign ambassadors and journalists will attend the ceremony in designated sections of the assembly room. According to the official procedure.

The procedure will include in good place an address by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The beginning of the legislative year marks a return to parliamentary affairs after summer recess, with several key questions of national and foreign policy awaiting deliberation.

The event drew attention due to the main decision of the opposition republican peoples (CHP) party to jump the rally.

The return of assemblies follows months of legislative activity and increased tensions between the ruling party and its main adversary.

The leader of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) Ozgur Ozel attends his group meeting of parties to the great Turkish National Assembly in Ankara, Trkiye on October 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Chp announces the boycott to protest

The main party of the Republican peoples of the opposition announced that its members would not participate in the special opening session.

The management of the parties quoted this decision in response to recent alleged operations targeting its mayors and its affiliates of the party.

As part of the boycott, the members of the CHP will not be present to welcome President Erdogan upon arrival in Parliament, and they will not participate in his opening speech.

The president of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, meeting Turkish journalists in the Turkish Chamber of Commerce of the Bureaus Bureau in Belgium on June 21, 2025. (Photo AA)

The President of the Parliament responds to the CHP decision

In response to the announcement of the CHP, the president of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, pointed out: “Trkiye must now leave these things behind.” He stressed the importance of participation in state ceremonies, whatever the political differences, as a sign of institutional respect.

Kurtulmus recalled that when the previous legislative year was opened, the CHP had attended its full list of members. He noted that the party “has lost none of this participation and described such attendance as an indicator of” democratic maturity “.

He also distinguished political opposition and the official protocol. While recognizing the right to criticize the president during rallies, he stressed the importance of participating in official ceremonies where he is present as head of state.

This photograph of document taken and published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry shows the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, delivering a speech to the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Trkiye, August 29, 2025. (AA photo)

Parliament program

The situation in Gaza should be a main subject in the remarks of the presidents. The opening address of the new legislative year should also contain important messages on matters of national and foreign policy.

One of the most critical elements on the agenda of this legislative year will be the regulations linked to the “TRKIYE without terror” process. In this context, various amendments are provided for the Turkish penal code, the law on execution and the anti-terrorist law, according to developments in the process.

Economic regulations are also classified among the priority problems of the Parliament for the next session.

Critical military mandates will be discussed in Parliament in October. The mandate of sending troops to Iraq and Syria will be extended for two other years.

In addition, presidential requests will be considered to extend the duration of Turkish soldiers serving in Lebanon and continuing the authorization to participate in the United Nations operations in the Central African Republic for another year.