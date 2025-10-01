Politics
The Turkish Parliament should come together while the CHP announces the boycott of the opening session
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes the oath in the Türkiye parliament in Ankara on June 3, 2023. (AA Photo)
October 01, 2025 12:31 GMT + 03: 00
TThe Turkish parliament should begin its fourth legislative year of the 28th parliamentary mandate after a 2.5 month break. The new session will be inaugurated with a special opening ceremony chaired by the president of the Numan Kurtulmus Parliament.
Members of the cabinet, senior judges, military officials, foreign ambassadors and journalists will attend the ceremony in designated sections of the assembly room. According to the official procedure.
The procedure will include in good place an address by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The beginning of the legislative year marks a return to parliamentary affairs after summer recess, with several key questions of national and foreign policy awaiting deliberation.
The event drew attention due to the main decision of the opposition republican peoples (CHP) party to jump the rally.
The return of assemblies follows months of legislative activity and increased tensions between the ruling party and its main adversary.
The leader of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) Ozgur Ozel attends his group meeting of parties to the great Turkish National Assembly in Ankara, Trkiye on October 22, 2024. (AA Photo)
Chp announces the boycott to protest
The main party of the Republican peoples of the opposition announced that its members would not participate in the special opening session.
The management of the parties quoted this decision in response to recent alleged operations targeting its mayors and its affiliates of the party.
As part of the boycott, the members of the CHP will not be present to welcome President Erdogan upon arrival in Parliament, and they will not participate in his opening speech.
The president of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, meeting Turkish journalists in the Turkish Chamber of Commerce of the Bureaus Bureau in Belgium on June 21, 2025. (Photo AA)
The President of the Parliament responds to the CHP decision
In response to the announcement of the CHP, the president of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, pointed out: “Trkiye must now leave these things behind.” He stressed the importance of participation in state ceremonies, whatever the political differences, as a sign of institutional respect.
Kurtulmus recalled that when the previous legislative year was opened, the CHP had attended its full list of members. He noted that the party “has lost none of this participation and described such attendance as an indicator of” democratic maturity “.
He also distinguished political opposition and the official protocol. While recognizing the right to criticize the president during rallies, he stressed the importance of participating in official ceremonies where he is present as head of state.
This photograph of document taken and published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry shows the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, delivering a speech to the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Trkiye, August 29, 2025. (AA photo)
Parliament program
The situation in Gaza should be a main subject in the remarks of the presidents. The opening address of the new legislative year should also contain important messages on matters of national and foreign policy.
One of the most critical elements on the agenda of this legislative year will be the regulations linked to the “TRKIYE without terror” process. In this context, various amendments are provided for the Turkish penal code, the law on execution and the anti-terrorist law, according to developments in the process.
Economic regulations are also classified among the priority problems of the Parliament for the next session.
Critical military mandates will be discussed in Parliament in October. The mandate of sending troops to Iraq and Syria will be extended for two other years.
In addition, presidential requests will be considered to extend the duration of Turkish soldiers serving in Lebanon and continuing the authorization to participate in the United Nations operations in the Central African Republic for another year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/nation/turkish-parliament-convenes-as-chp-announces-boycott-of-opening-session-3207793
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities
- Skyhawks hockey tickets now for sale for Warrior Ice Arena Games
- Ladies Tennis ready for MW Fall Qualifier – New Mexico Lobos
- Friends: Michigan Church Gunman against Mormon
- Mass leaders slam the war from the interior of military rhetoric
- PM Modi reveals RS 100 Coin, RSS centenary buffer; “ Bharat mata '' present the first time on the Indian currency