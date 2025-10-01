Trump said that “large numbers” of federal workers face layoffs in the closure





Trump warns that a closure is “probably probably” and that democrats risk “irreversible” changes such as layoffs and programs if that happens.

Trump and Democrats fail to reach the agreement before closing the closure

President Donald Trump and the Democrats failed to conclude the agreement as the government closed.

Washington President Donald Trump told journalists that he could dismiss a large number of federal workers and eliminate programs in an imminent federal closure.

The White House management and budget office had asked agencies for workers' dismissal plans rather than simply competing them, as in previous closures. Trump blamed Democrats for the dismissals looming at midnight on September 30.

We can do things during the closure that is irreversible, which are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting a large number of people and cutting things they love, cutting programs they love, Trump told journalists in the oval office. They take a risk by having a closure.

Trump maintains that Democrats want to provide health care to undocumented immigrants

Trump blamed the imminent closure on what he argued that Democrats insisted on providing federal health care to undocumented immigrants.

Well, he probably has a closure, said Trump. They close it, added Democrats Trump. Did not close it. We don't want him to stop.

Trump met on September 29 with Congress leaders, but remained at a dead end. Trump blamed the closure of democrats demanding health care for undocumented immigrants.

They want to be able to take care of people who enter our country illegally and no system can manage this, Trump said. Were totally opposed to that.

Democrats warn people who will lose Obamacare unless the congress extends the subsidies

Republican leaders said their objective was to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving federal health benefits and requiring 80 hours of work or voluntary service per month to receive services.

The Democrats concentrated after meeting on September 29 with Trump on the extension of federal subsidies for Obamacare, a health insurance market. The leader of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said that middle-class families could see bonuses increase by $ 400 per month while they are starting to register on November 1 for next year coverage.

Saw people who could not get the health care they need and the American people cry for help, said Schumer. It is our work as legislative leaders to try to solve this problem or at least solve the problem.

But Trump refused to extend Obamacare, which he called bad. Trump rather offered to offer a new system. He quoted the commitment of the Pfizers on September 30 to reduce the cost of prescriptions in the United States at prices paid in other countries.

Nothing is inevitable but I would say that it is probably likely, added Trump about a closure. I did not see them fold a little when I said that we cannot do this, said Trump about the extent of Obamacare's subsidies.

Faced with the prospect that millions of people could lose health insurance by the end of the year, Mehmet Oz, director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the government could make changes once the congress has exceeded the closure.

We have time to make changes before the end of the year, said Oz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/09/30/trump-government-shutdown-layoffs-federal-workers/86435217007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos