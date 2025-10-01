



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to correct Donald Trump's pronunciation of “Abraham” after the president opted for a mixed pronunciation of the name on Monday during the announcement of a new peace proposal for Gaza.

Trump told the media on Monday that he preferred to pronounce all of Abraham Accorda's agreements to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab states, negotiated by Trump during his first terms “Abrahaam agreements”.

“I like to say it in this way because real people, that's how they call it,” said Trump at a press conference on Monday. “It's so much more pleasant when you say Abrahaam, so much more elegant.

Trump's pronunciation seemed to be a mixture of Hebrew pronunciation with English spelling, noted the Atlantic journalist, Yair Rosenberg, on X, formerly Twitter.

I must contribute my own that we can energize the Avraham agreements, said Netanyahu later in front of the media in the world. This is what it called in the original Hebrew: Avraham. Abraham is fine, Abrahaamhowver you want to call him.

Trump and Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel had accepted an American proposal to end almost two years of brutal war in Gaza, although Hamas did not officially comment on the roadmap which would fully reduce the Palestinian militant group of power.

The plan is “entirely biased for Israel” and is made up of “impossible conditions” designed to destroy Hamas, said an anonymous source close to the group in Reuters. A senior Hamas official told the Associated Press that the group would discuss the proposal with other Palestinian organizations before responding.

Hamas directed the strip from 2007, and Israel launched its war in Gaza shortly after an attack led by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed in Israel and 251 hostages took hostages.

More than 66,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip densely populated since October 2023, according to the health authorities managed by Hamas in the enclave. This figure does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, and is frequently criticized by Israeli officials but largely quoted by Western sources.

As part of the new American proposal, the war in Gaza would stop immediately and Israel would stop its vast attacks against Gaza, removing its land forces in the enclave with several stages.

Within 72 hours, all Israeli hostages would have returned. Netanyahu said that in recent days, he thought that 20 of the 48 hostages remaining still in Gaza were alive.

Israel would then release 250 prisoners held by perpetuity sentences, as well as 1,700 gas people who have been in police custody since the October 7 attacks. Israel will give the remains of 15 residents of Gazan for the remains of each Israeli hostage, according to the plan.

Increased aid would then flow into the territory, which would pass into the control of “temporary transitional governance of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee” nicknamed the “Peace Council”. The Palestinian Authority (PA), which ruled Gaza until 2007 and certain parts of the West Bank controlled by Israel, would be reformed while the United States worked with neighboring Arab countries and other global actors to “immediately deploy” a “temporary international stabilization force (ISF)” in Gaza to train the Palestinian police forces, according to the plan of the White House.

Israel will eventually withdraw towards a “security perimeter” around the band, which would be in place “until Gaza is properly secure from any resident terrorist threat”.

The plan was well received by Western countries and the European Union, after the United Kingdom, France and Canada have officially recognized a Palestinian state this month as progress towards an agreement to stop the fighting in standby. Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia declared in a joint statement that they had “confidence” in Trump's ability to ensure peace for Gaza and “would be positively and constructively committed” with Washington.

A United Nations Committee this month accused Israel of committing a genocide in Gaza, which Israel has firmly denied. Experts supported by the United Nations in August told Gaza City a famine, where Israel has concentrated a new offensive.

We will now see if Hamas accepts the Presidents' plan, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday.

