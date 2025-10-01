



Kedaipna.com – Member of the House of Representatives Commission III, PKS Faction, Nasir Djamil asked the regional police of North Sumatra to arrest the northern governor of Sumatra Bobby Nasution concerning the controversy of the raids of the Aceh vehicle plate in the northern region of Sumatra. According to Nasir, the son -in -law of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has the potential to trigger social conflicts between the people of Aceh and North Sumatra. “If Bobby remains insists, then the regional police in the north of Sumatra can secure Bobby and treat it legally, because the policy has the potential to compete between the people,” said Nasir Djamil in his declaration on Wednesday (10/10/2025). Nasir recalled that the development of road infrastructure, both in the north of Sumatra and other provinces, was mainly funded by the state budget (APBN) and the Regional Budget of income and expenses (APBD) from public money. “All the roads in Indonesia contain public money. Consequently, Commission III urges the chief of the northern police of Sumatra and his personnel to be paid against the parties who interfere with public order and public security,” said the ACEH legislator. Bobby opened his voice and claimed not to worry about all criticism of viral action. He said he had not targeted a particular region and the objective of optimizing regional income. “If I am blasphemed, it's okay. We want to say that we have nothing to have money, the lack of money is correct,” said Bobby after launching a UHC priority. “I point out that all the regents, mayors, help please in his region, there are companies operating in the northern region of Sumatra, but operational vehicles outside the North Sumatra plate, please register,” he said. According to him, this step was also carried out in other areas. Bobby then showed a video of the western Java governor Dedi Mulyadi during the vehicle raid with a plate outside of Western Java. “I do not tend to certain areas. It is for all regions that are generally implemented in other regions. But when I have done it, it is really excited. I show this video. These areas do the same,” he said. Report: Asrul Rizal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kedaipena.com/nasir-pks-menantu-jokowi-picu-konflik-sosial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos