



Gaza's cease-fire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump, and that Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that he had accepted, will not be able to provide the results that the Palestinians have hoped for for a long time, analysts said in Al Jazeera.

While people on the ground are infinitely relieved by a judgment in a vicious bombing of Israels who killed at least 66,055 people and injured 168,346 since October 2023, the 20 -point Trump plan contains almost nothing else for the inhabitants of Palestine, according to analysts.

Ending the genocide is tied to this very colonial Approach in which israel the party that has Carried out the genocide and the US who has Funded it are the ones who get to decide the future of the People Against Whom theyre commuting genocide, Palestinian Lawyer and Analyst Diana Buttu, who was a Legal Advising to the Palestinian Negotiating Team from 2000 to 2005, Said

If you read the agreement itself, no guarantee is provided to the Palestinians, not a single guarantee, she added.

All guarantees are provided to the Israelis.

Concentrate on Gaza, but no clarity

As part of the plan, the fighting in Gaza would cease, the captives of Israel which are detained in Living or dead Gaza would have returned, in exchange for hundreds of living Palestinians taken by Israel, as well as the remains of hundreds of deceased.

Then, Hamas is required to renounce control of the Gaza Strip in the Peace Council, an international transitional administration chaired by Trump, with members including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Hamas members who promise peaceful coexistence and disarmament will be granted an amnesty. Others who wish to leave Gaza will receive a safe visit to the countries of reception.

The aid deliveries would resume, the Israeli troops would withdraw after certain conditions are met, although it is not clear that would apply their withdrawal, and an economic revitalization plan would be developed by experts who created modern miracle cities in the Middle East.

Hamas said it currently deliberated on the plan.

Trump warned that if it rejects his offer, Israel would have free brakes, with full American support, to take all the measures it suits Gaza. Human rights organizations and researchers have already called the current actions of Israels in Gaza a genocide.

However, this leaves many unanswered questions, said in Al Jazeera Muhannad Seloom, assistant professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

For example, although the Palestinian Authority (PA) is mentioned in the plan, there is no immediate role for this until it ends a reform program made up of various proposals. While Trump listed his peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, he does not know what reforms it specifically means. The AP A, in the past, it has been said that it should reform its governance, to face endemic corruption, modify the education program and modify the social protection system which supports the families of Palestinian prisoners.

The PA reformed the payment program for prisoners' families, but that did not prevent Secretary of State Marco Rubio from ignoring changes and criticizing AP for an old policy, according to the Times of Israel.

What is clear for analysts is that the AP will have to satisfy Israel and the United States that it has completed its reform process before being able to govern Gaza, and without a clear objective, which could extend indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the plan indicates that the aid will be provided by the United Nations and the International Red Crescent, but does not mention whether the Israeli and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which led to more than 1,000 Palestinians killed pending, will be dissolved.

This seems to be a hasty agreement on who will be worked as you go, said Seloom.

In what state is the state of Palestine?

On September 21, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom recognized Palestine's state. More European countries, including France and Portugal, have followed the step shortly after.

World leaders paid tribute to the two -state solution, despite analysts claiming that the act of recognition was largely an exercise in facial economics.

The international community has often spoken of a solution to two states for Israel and Palestine, and the United Nations General Assembly voted to support a resolution aimed at relaunching a two -state solution on September 12.

However, analysts argue that the term solution to two states has little relevance for reality in the field and that this plan makes the question more urgent: even if a two-year genocidal campaign of two years against Gaza is in break, in what form would it be the state of Palestine?

Often, when they discuss a Palestinian state, the envisaged territories include the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as Palestinian Capital.

But these areas are increasingly exploded and isolated by Israeli politics. And the illegal Israeli colonies have multiplied in the occupied West Bank, still narrowing any future potential Palestinian state, with an international complicity.

This was true before October 2023, but actions such as movement restrictions, land seizures, settlement expansions, the violence of the settlers and soldiers and the destruction at home have all accelerated since.

Before the War of Israel in Gaza, the Gaza Strip was the largest continuous section of Palestinian lands, but the inhabitants of Gaza could not go to occupied West Bank and Vice Versa, while traveling to Palestine was a Herculean feat due to Israeli obstacles.

Henceforth, analysts fear that this plan divides Gaza more Gaza of occupied West Bank and occupying Jerusalem. It only makes a brief mention of a potential credible path towards self -determination and the Palestinian state, a path which depends on the reform program for the Vague faithful carried out.

In light of recent recognitions, analysts asked what remains from which to shape a Palestinian state?

This is the question to a million dollars, Buttu said. Everyone recognizes the state of Palestine when erased, this is the problem.

Trumps Plan also leaves the Palestinians who depend on the good will of external actors, including not to use if Israel does not withdraw from Gaza, as the plan says.

For his part, Netanyahu has repeatedly sworn the efforts to establish a Palestinian state. A day before a vote of the Unga which approved a resolution supporting the solution to two states, Netanyahu signed an agreement to move forward with a draft settlement to dissect the occupied West Bank and told the supporters, there will be no Palestinian state.

Analysts believe that the agreement is based on two things that have long broken: Netanyahus Goodwill and the United States guarantee that Israel will be held on the agreement.

The story of Netanyahus to undermine the peace and entrenchment process of the occupation led analysts to doubt that he will really be implemented.

The agreement is achievable on paper, according to Seloom, but from experience, there are so many details that are not clear.

The Palestinians negotiate the end of their own genocide

The Palestinians have already experienced this with Israel.

The Oslo agreements, a pair of provisional agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), have set up what should have been the foundations of a possible Palestinian state at the beginning and in the mid -90s.

But little progress has been made in this direction since the second agreement was signed in 1995. Instead, analysts say that Israel counted the efforts of the Palestins several times to establish a state. And after years of Israel, eroding the Palestinians control their own land and two years of genocidal campaign in Gaza, the current situation seems even worse for analysts.

It is worse than Oslo, Buttu, who was a legal advisor in Oslo for the OLP. At least in Oslo, there was a Palestinian voice.

It is a removal of all Palestinian voices and back at the time when other people speak on our behalf.

Trump met leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries on September 23 to discuss his plan, but no Palestinian leaders.

However, the United States has put responsibility for ending the War of Israel against Gaza on the Palestinians themselves. If Hamas does not accept an agreement which provides few guarantees to the Palestinian people, the genocidal war of Israels will continue and can even intensify.

There is a huge problem in that these genocides have been taking place for two years and that the Palestinians are forced to negotiate the end of their own genocide, said Buttu.

