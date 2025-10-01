Blogs: China behind the scenes: financing of terror and penetrating Israel | Shay gal

Behind the silk mask is the truth: Beijing channels the resources that empower our opponents, provides platforms in Hamas, widen its footprint in our ports and networks and leads a global campaign of delegitimation – transforming from a distant rival into an immediate strategic threat.

This model is not unique in Israel. In Canada, an investigation in 2025 documented Chinese attempts to interfere in the federal elections. In the United Kingdom, the authorities attributed the hacking of the electoral commission to Beijing. In Australia, Darwin Port's 99 -year -old lease remains live controversy. In Africa, Huawei technicians have been reported by helping Uganda and Zambia in political surveillance. And in Taiwan, officials followed a 60% increase in Chinese disinformation in 2024, with more than two million items manufactured.

On September 15, 2025, Prime Minister Netanyahu told an American delegation in Jerusalem that Israel faced a media seat funded by Qatar and China, a slope of huge Israeli diplomatic sums. According to Western officials, Beijing rushed to take off – but actions speak more than demonstrations.

Without Chinese support, Iran could not support its failing economy or banking Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis. More than 90% of Irans oil takes place towards China, offering a financial rescue buoy for its regional assault. The supply networks in China and Hong Kong provided precision components to IRANS drones – very funny drones which were now struck by Red Sea, launched by Houthis in the South and Hezbollah to the north. And although many criticisms have focused on reduced India prices purchases, much less attention is paid to Massive Beijing and continues in Tehran – a reality with global implications.

On the diplomatic front, China openly welcomes Hamas to Beijing, granting it a platform under the banner of the Palestinian unity and pushing a cease-fire-in practice, in the entrenchment of Hamas in power. It works less as mediation and more as a platform that systematically throws Israel into the role of the defendant. At the same time, the Pekins networks amplify anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic propaganda, designed to stigmatize Israel as pariah.

And what about here at home? In Haifas New Port, a Chinese state company (SIPG) operates a terminal less than two kilometers from the main base of the Navy – proximity which has repeatedly raised security problems. Israel did not sit on the ground: he blocked an offer of Chinese desalination in 2020, limited Huawei 5G and prohibited Chinese vehicles from the Israeli army. If these technologies are deemed dangerous for the FDI, they should raise concerns for the state as a whole.

Beyond Moscow: the new hostile order of Beijing and Ankara

The world capitals see Moscow as the central threat, and in doing so, miss the wider image: Beijing and Ankara progressing in a new order. Beijing floods the subsidy electronics and infrastructure markets which seem to be cheap but generate dependence. Today, more than 41% of EU machines and electronics import from China, offering a Beijing lever effect on European supply chains. Chinese companies build Euro battery factories of several billion euros across the continent, integrating their footprint, while the European Auto and Chip automobile industries are becoming more and more dependent on Chinese parts. It is not just trade – it is the lever effect, industrial coercion hiding behind a price.

Turkey, on the other hand, a member of NATO only on paper, openly embraces Hamas and salary of the campaigns not only against Israel but against Europe itself. In 2025, Athens recorded F -16 armed incursions renewed after a 30 -month -old lull, as well as more than a hundred violations by Turkish drones and patrol aircraft – while Navtex in Aegean and the challenges of EU maritime areas around Cyprus have become a routine. Brussels calls on a handful of Russian flights above Estonia as a major threat, but neglects the constant turns of constant violations of EU airspace in Greece and Cyprus. This reflects a selective alert model in Europe.

The most dangerous of all, Ankara connects her central corridor with the Chinas belt and the road, attracting Pakistan via CPEC and Gwadar. The Houthi strikes in the Red Sea already erode the road to Suez, which makes these terrestrial corridors more attractive. For Israel, this bypassing the eastern Mediterranean trade; For Europe, he created a rival artery; And for Egypt, he threatens Suez's income and the strategic lever effect. These are not abstract lines on a map but ways that can redraw world trade at the expense of Israel, Europe and Egypt.

The military dimension is just as austere. The Houthi campaign in the Red Sea is based on Iranian drones built with Chinese components and emblazon by Turkish facilitation – facts noted by the US Treasury Department and Allied Information Evaluations. This convergence of the Chinese capital, Turkish geography, Iranian technology and Houthi terror is deliberate: a merger of resources to test maritime security and the pressure of the project far beyond the region. For Israel, this means a strategic encirclement; For Europe, this means vulnerability to their most vital strangulation.

Israel needs a policy of clarity. Netanyahus' declaration already starts a plan: total control of critical infrastructure, including public control if necessary; a link standard to block Chinese vehicles and vital systems equipment; And the steps to reduce dependence on inexpensive but dangerous equipment. The same clarity is required for all democracies faced with Chinese coercion.

The time has come to recognize the independence of Taiwans?

On the diplomatic level, the time has come to openly debate the recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign democracy that she is already. In practice, Israel and many democracies already treat Taiwan as such – through transaction offices, security cooperation and cultural ties – while avoiding explicitly saying it. Recognition therefore does not only concern the reality of Taiwans, but a moral imperative: correct history and openly recognize the Republic of China as the state it is already.

The message to Beijing must be undoubtedly: those who finance our enemies, adopt Hamas and enter our infrastructures are adversaries, not partners – and those who silence democracies are enemies of freedom. In July 2025, 72 of the Israels 120 members of Knesset – of the coalition and the opposition – despite the pressure and the open threats of Beijing against the MK Boaz Toporovsky, signed an inter -party declaration calling for the inclusion of Taiwans in international forums. This act underlined a simple truth: Taiwan is already, de facto, a sovereign democracy – the Republic of China, governing itself since 1912, exchanging, building alliances and holding near Israel with aid and solidarity at the same time, Beijing turned its back.

It is not an anti-china slogan but a pro-democracy demand. The European Union, the United States, India, Japan, Australia and Israel must act in concert – diplomatically, economically and strategically. If democracies fail to confront coercion together, each will face the consequences.

Published for the first time in Hebrew in MaarivThis article now appears in English in a revised and extended version prepared by the author.