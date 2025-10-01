Erdogan First, Trump Second and Putin third! These are the most popular leaders in Macedonia





Erdogan First, Trump Second and Putin third! These are the most beloved leaders in Macedonia

Macedonia

Express Journal In northern Macedonia, Erdogan led with 75%, Trump second with 66%and Russian President Vladimir Putin third with 52%. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has become the most popular leader in Kosovo, northern Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in an investigation in the Balkan countries, while he is ranked second in Monténegro and fourth in Serbia among the leaders to whom the public has the most positive views, reported Anadolu. The research, entitled “Western Balkans Regional Survey”, was led by the International Republican Institute of Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro. In this face-to-face survey with citizens, questions have been asked such as: do you think your country is heading in the right or bad direction?; What is the biggest problem facing your country today?; What is the biggest problem facing Europe today?; What kind of people do we need to take us to the future?; Which country do you see as the most important ally for your country?; And what is your opinion on the world and the following regional leaders very negative, somewhat negative, somewhat positive or very positive? Participants stressed that the main problems facing their country and that governments have to face are “expensive life, high prices, corruption and unemployment”. In the question “What is your opinion on Le Monde and the following regional leaders?”, President Erdogan is classified as the leader with the most positive opinions of Kosovo, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In Kosovo, President Erdogan is ranked first with 77%, US President Donald Trump is second with 74%and Chinese President Xi Jinping is the following with 16%. In northern Macedonia, Erdogan led with 75%, Trump second with 66%and Russian President Vladimir Putin third with 52%. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, 62% of respondents said they had a positive opinion on President Erdogan, while XI arrived second with 50% and Putin third with 42%. In Montenegro, XI arrived first with 57%, while Erdogan and Putin equaled in second place with 54%each, followed by Trump with 52%. In Serbia, Putin arrived first with 79%, XI second with 70%, Trump third with 44%, while Erdogan received 38%positive views. 1164 people from Kosovo, 1,221 from northern Macedonia, 1,219 from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1,020 from Montenegro and 1,216 from Serbia participated in research.

