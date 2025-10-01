The silence of the PM Modi on the atrocities in the “total betrayal” of Gaza of what India defended: Congress

The congress Wednesday October 1, 2025) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintains a complete silence on the “horrible atrocities” in Gaza and it is “moral cowardice” and “total betrayal” of all that India defended.

In an article on X, the secretary general of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, wrote: “To appease his good friend President Trump and in solidarity with his other good friend Bibi Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the new 20 -point plan by President Trump for Gaza.” But fundamental and disturbing questions remain, he said.

“Where are the inhabitants of Gaza offered in the governance system? Where is the roadmap for a full Palestinian state,” asked the head of the congress.

He also asked how long the United States and Israel will continue to ignore the Palestinian state which has already been recognized by 157 UN member countries with India having paved the way in November 1988.

“Where is the responsibility of the genocide that has been carried out in Gaza in the past twenty months?” He wrote.

“The PM has maintained a complete silence on the horrible atrocities that led to the death of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza. It is an extreme moral cowardice and a total betrayal of all that India defended,” said Ramesh.

The congress questioned the Modi government's silence on the “atrocities” in Gaza.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) last week also expressed “deep distress” on the “genocide” in the process of innocent civilians in Gaza, and said that India has always been a headlight of moral conscience but “has now been shamefully reduced to a silent spectator”.

“India has always been a headlight of moral conscience and the post-colonial world champion, it has now been shamefully reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired moral stain,” said CWC resolution.

Mr. Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump on Tuesday on Tuesday to end the Gaza conflict, claiming that he was providing a viable path to peace, security and long -term development of the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as in the region of the greatest Western Asia.

In a post X after Mr. Trump announced the plan in the presence of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi has expressed the hope that “all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trump and support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace”. Trump and Netanyahu said on Monday that they agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it is not clear if Hamas will accept the conditions.

Trump had presented the 20-point plan to put an end to the War of Israel-Hamas and establish a temporary board of directors in the Palestinian territory against the war, which would be led by Mr. Trump and included the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.