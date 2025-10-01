Politics
The silence of the PM Modi on the atrocities in the “total betrayal” of Gaza of what India defended: Congress
The congress questioned the Modi government's silence on the atrocities in Gaza. Deposit. | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
The congress Wednesday October 1, 2025) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintains a complete silence on the “horrible atrocities” in Gaza and it is “moral cowardice” and “total betrayal” of all that India defended.
In an article on X, the secretary general of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, wrote: “To appease his good friend President Trump and in solidarity with his other good friend Bibi Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the new 20 -point plan by President Trump for Gaza.” But fundamental and disturbing questions remain, he said.
“Where are the inhabitants of Gaza offered in the governance system? Where is the roadmap for a full Palestinian state,” asked the head of the congress.
He also asked how long the United States and Israel will continue to ignore the Palestinian state which has already been recognized by 157 UN member countries with India having paved the way in November 1988.
“Where is the responsibility of the genocide that has been carried out in Gaza in the past twenty months?” He wrote.
“The PM has maintained a complete silence on the horrible atrocities that led to the death of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza. It is an extreme moral cowardice and a total betrayal of all that India defended,” said Ramesh.
The congress questioned the Modi government's silence on the “atrocities” in Gaza.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) last week also expressed “deep distress” on the “genocide” in the process of innocent civilians in Gaza, and said that India has always been a headlight of moral conscience but “has now been shamefully reduced to a silent spectator”.
“India has always been a headlight of moral conscience and the post-colonial world champion, it has now been shamefully reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired moral stain,” said CWC resolution.
Mr. Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump on Tuesday on Tuesday to end the Gaza conflict, claiming that he was providing a viable path to peace, security and long -term development of the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as in the region of the greatest Western Asia.
In a post X after Mr. Trump announced the plan in the presence of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi has expressed the hope that “all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trump and support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace”. Trump and Netanyahu said on Monday that they agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it is not clear if Hamas will accept the conditions.
Trump had presented the 20-point plan to put an end to the War of Israel-Hamas and establish a temporary board of directors in the Palestinian territory against the war, which would be led by Mr. Trump and included the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Published – October 01, 2025 01:27
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modis-silence-on-atrocities-in-gaza-total-betrayal-of-what-india-has-stood-for-congress/article70115884.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities
- Skyhawks hockey tickets now for sale for Warrior Ice Arena Games
- Ladies Tennis ready for MW Fall Qualifier – New Mexico Lobos
- Friends: Michigan Church Gunman against Mormon