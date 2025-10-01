The actress of the 90s dated from the Pakistani cricket player, was ready to marry her, the breakup shocked everyone





The veteran actress Rekha has always made the headlines for her alleged lovers and her romantic relationships. Although it was often linked to Amitabh Bachchan, there was a time when his association with a Pakistani cricket player had become the speech of the city.

Rekha was once leaving rumors with the Pakistani cricket player who became an Imran Khan politician. According to testimonies, the two were madly in love with each other and had even decided to get married, but finally separated. For what? Discover.

Rekha and Imran Khan were bound for the first time in the 1980s. The two were often spotted together at events and this is how the chatter of their love story began.

In 1985, a star report said that Imran had spent several weeks in Mumbai with Rekha. The report also said that the couple was often seen together on the beaches and painted the red city. “

Those who saw Rekha and Imran take advantage of the other's company at the beach were struck by their proximity and were therefore convinced that they love each other deeply and passionately, “said the report.

The rumors of their romantic relationship were strengthened after the same report claimed that even Rekhas' mother, Pushpavavalli, loved Imran and wanted the two to get married. According to testimonies, she had also visited an astrologer to check if Imran could be an appropriate match for her daughter.

If Imran could be an ideal pretender for his daughter. No one knows what the Najoomi had said, but Rekhas' mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to his family, “said the report.

In 1989, Rekha attended a charitable concert in Lahore with Imran Khan. During the event, the actress was seen dancing with Imran, Vinod Khanna and the cricket player Javed Miandad on stage.

Neither Rekha nor Imran never confirmed the relationship. Although this remains a tacit mystery, nobody knows what happened between the two and why they separated.

After Imran Khan, Rekha was also linked to several other Bollywood actors, including Jitetra, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Mehra.

