Student Gibran Singapore Mdis from 2007 to 2010





Jakarta, kompas.com – The Singapore Management Development Institute (MDIS) spoke of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka which was its student from 2007 to 2010. From 2007 to 2010, Gibran managed to finish additional diploma training in MDIS, located in Singapore. “Mr. Gibran Rakabuming Raka is a full -time student at Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) from 2007 to 2010. During this period, he completed a monitoring diploma,” said MDIS, in his declaration in Kompas.com, Wednesday (1/10/2025). Also read: MDIS Nyatkaan Gibran Bachelor, RP applicant. 125 T: I am not in question Gibran then continued his studies in universities that joined MDIS, namely the University of Bradford. At the University of Bradford, the eldest son of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) managed to win a baccalaureate in marketing. “Followed by a marketing baccalaureate given by our university partner at the time, Bradford University, England,” said MDIS. Read also: Accompanied by Gibran, Prabowo directs the ceremony of the Pancasila Matters day in Lubang Buaya Lubang Source: KPU site Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the profile of 2024 vice-president candidates on the KPU website. (Source: KPU site) Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the profile of 2024 vice-president candidates on the KPU website. (Source: KPU site) Gibran was prosecuted We know that Gibran was civilly prosecuted by civil society because the registration requirements as a vice-presidential candidate (vice-president) were deemed problematic. Subhan, as a applicant, assessed that Gibran did not do secondary education in accordance with the requirements in Indonesia. “The obligation to become vice-president is not fulfilled. Gibran has never been an equivalent of high school which is held on the basis of Indonesian law,” said Subhan, when contacted by Kompas.com, Wednesday 3/9/2025). Read also: A complaint for RP 125 T in Gibran: mediation is postponed, the applicant is reluctant to be peaceful In this case, Subhan joined the pursuit of the General Electoral Commission (KPU) as the second defendant. The two are considered to have committed acts against the law, so it is worth prosecuted. Subhan as a plaintiff asked that the jury who attempted this case declared Gibran and the KPU had committed an illegal act. Subhan also asked that the panel of judges declares the current status of Gibran as a non-valid vice-president. Read also: Mdis Confirmation Gibran gave conferences to Singapore, a baccalaureate diploma of Sabet Gibran and Kpu are also required to pay compensation worth 125 rp rp to the state. “Puncting defendants in a joint manner to pay material and intangible losses for the applicant and all Indonesian citizens amounting to 125 rumbers of rupees and 10 million rupees and deposited in the Treasury of the State,” said Petitum.

