On the evening of September 30, the reception marking the 76th anniversary of the Foundation of the People's Republic of China (PRC) took place in the great people of the people. The secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), Chinese president and president of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping, attended the reception and presented important remarks. He stressed that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a great cause that has no precedent to follow. The expectations and challenges will encourage the Chinese people to put pressure on a feeling of emergency and perseverance. He called on people to rally even more closely around the central party committee, to move forward with the company and to resolve, and to write an even more splendid chapter in the realization of Chinese modernization.

Li Qiang chaired the reception, Withzhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng. About 800 guests from their homes and abroad gathered to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the RPC.

The banquet room in the great people's room was decorated with dazzling and permanent lights with a joyful festive atmosphere. On the other hand, the rostrum was the solemn national emblem, with large figures “1949-2025” in good place against the bright red flags.

Around 5.30 p.m., accompanied by the welcome melody, Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders entered the banquet room and gave the participants. The hall burst into intoxication.

The reception began. All have risen and sang the national Hymn of the RPC. The magnificent volunteer step resounded in the room.

Xi Jinping presented important remarks. Initially, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Council of State, he granted greetings to the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, to members of the Chinese people's liberation army and the armed police, and to all other political parties and public figures without affiliation of the parties. He gave sincere greetings to the compatriots of the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao and Taiwan and those who live abroad. He expressed a sincere appreciation to all foreign countries and friends who have long shown understanding and assistance to China in his development efforts.

Xi Jinping stressed that during the last 76 years since the foundation of New China, under the leadership of the party, the Chinese people has, by self -sufficiency and implacable efforts, have made remarkable achievements that will be engraved in history as a benchmark. Xi Jinping said that thinking about history, the Chinese nation has gone through a big trip from the existential crisis to a great rejuvenation. It is a trip full of challenges and difficulties, but it is also a march before with confidence that leads China from one victory to another. Earlier this month, Chinasolemm commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's resistance war against Japanese aggression and the world anti-fascist war. He considerably strengthened national morale, fueled passion for the country and inspired Chinesepeople to move forward. Xi Jinping stressed the need to continue to draw inspirations from the past, better develop the country and guarantee even greater success in the cause launched by the older generations of leaders and the fallen revolutionary heroes.

Xi Jinping stressed that since the beginning of this year, faced with complex developments, China has deepened reform at all levels, has taken solid measures to pursue high quality development, trying to guarantee and improve people's well-being and has exercised the full and rigorous party of the party more. New achievements have been made in all the efforts of the party and the country. Next month, the party will convene the fourth plenary session of its 20th central committee to examine and adopt the formulation recommendations of the 15th fiveth. Xi Jinping underlined the need to keep in mind the central task of the party in the new course of the new era, to ensure the adoption and implementation of objectives, tasks and strategic initiatives for the 15th five -year plan, and to achieve decisive progress to essentially achieve socialist modernization.

Xi Jinping stressed that during the new trip, it is essential to resolutely implement the policy of a country, two systems and to support Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the overall development of the country, offer even better economic performance and improve people's well-being. Xi Jinping underlined the need to deepen crossed exchanges and cooperation, to resolutely oppose separatist activities for “the independence of Taiwan” and external interference, and to resolutely protect the sovereignty of China and territorial integrity.

Xi Jinping stressed that changes in the world not observed in a century are accelerating, China should vigorously defend the common values ​​of humanity and practice real multilateralism. China Will continues to implement the Global Development Initiative, the World Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative and, with all other countries, strive to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

In the middle of the joyful melody, the guests of the house and abroad toast the 76th anniversary of the RPC foundation. They wanted the prosperity of China, the well-being of the Chinese people and the friendship between the Chinese people and the people of all the other countries last eternally.

Those who attended reception include members of the CPC Central Committee political office in Beijing, members of the secretariat of the CPC central committee, vice-president of the Standing Committee of the National People Congress, Chairman of the National Committee of the National Committee of the National Committee of the National Committee of the National Committee of the often. From the political consultation conference of the Chinese people, comrades who retired from management positions, and members of the holder and formerly central military commission.

Those Who Wait the Reception also included leaders of the Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Central Government, the Military and People's Organizations, Leading Officials of Beijing Municipal Government, Leaders of the Central Committees of Other Political Parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Trade Representatives of Personals Without Party Affiliation, Representatives of Recaranties of National Medals and Honorary Titles in Beijing, representatives of National Model World and Advanced figures, representatives of ethnic minorities who have made important contributions to stability, development and unit of Hong Kong and Sar Macao in Beijing, representatives of Taiwan compatriots, representatives of international organizations abroad in China and diplomatic experts from various other countries, representatives of international organizations in China, and diplomatic experts, among others.