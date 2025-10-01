Gandapur, Aleema commercial barbs





Islamabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, said in a video message, available on social networks, that for his information, an intelligence agency facilitates Aleema Khan.

He confirmed his declaration according to which he had spoken of her to the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, during his recent meeting with him in prison and that he was responsible for informing him of the situation. Gandapur said he had met the founder of the PTI after five months and made changes to the provincial office in accordance with his instructions.

Imran Khan is my chief and I am faithful to him, it is my right to tell him the truth because complaints are made by hypocrites and I have made no complaints, he said.

He noted that despite the demonstration, the son of Aleema Khans had been released under bail in three days. He confirmed that he had informed his leader of the institutions who work to deliberately weaken the party and stay in touch with it.

This causes evil to the cause of the founders of the party and the chances of his release. I informed him of all this because I am faithful to him and it is my duty to inform him of what is going on, he explained.

Earlier, Aleema Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur's chief minister, launched allegations against her at a meeting with the founder of the PTI in Adiala prison.

Speaking of the media in Dahgal Checkpoint near Adiala prison, a journalist asked him that there were information that Ali Amin Gandapur had filed complaints against her at a meeting with the founder of the PTI on Monday. Aleema said Gandapur told the founder of the PTI that she facilitates agencies and also wanted to become president of the party.

The sister of the party founder said Gandapur allegedly alleged that social media was also controlled by Aleema Khan. She said her brother would remain the president of the party.

