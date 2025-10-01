Have you ever reached 231,000, where is the loss of the quota of Indonesian pilgrims?









Jakarta – Indonesia has already obtained a pilgrimage quota up to 231,000 pilgrims in 2019. But now, the quota obtained is only 221,000. Where has the quota of 10 thousand disappeared? The former Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Agus Maftuh Abegebriel, revealed that in 2019, Indonesia had recorded an official quota of 231,000 pilgrims. The details, 214 thousand for the Hajj or the regular mission quota and 17,000 for the Hajj Plus or the company quota. “The amount is always added to the quota member or known as Visa Mujamalah (courtesy visa) or in Indonesia is more popular than Furada up to 4,200. Thus, the Hajj's official visa that year was 235,200 pilgrims,” ​​said Agus Maftuh, in his chronicle which was broadcast on his column broadcast on his column Detikhikmah. Scroll to continue with content In addition, there are also pilgrims that use non -hajj visas such as pilgrimage visas (visits) and charity visas (work). It is estimated that the number reaches 7,500 people. “Thus, total Indonesian pilgrims that year were around 242,000 worshipers,” he said. AGUS explained that 2019 was also the first year of implementation of law number 8 of 2019 concerning the implementation of Hajj and Omra. At that time, the composition was set at 92% for the ordinary Hajj and 8% of the special hajj, including an additional quota of 10,000. “The reality is this year with a composition of 92.7% for the remaining regular hajj. There is an excess of 0.7% for the ordinary Hajj,” he said. In addition, AGUS also sent a letter to Raja Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) on behalf of President Joko Widodo, containing an additional request for the HAJJ quota of 29,000. The objective is that the total quota reaches 250,000 faithful with older priorities. “Why ask the Hajj quota from Khadimul Haramain Raja Salman? Yes, because the pilgrimage quota is in the king's palace, Al-Diwan al-Malaki, the royal court is not in other offices. The Hajj quota is only effective in Diwan Malaki,” said Agus. According to him, Raja Salman's attention to Indonesian pilgrims was very great. He even gave special treatment by assigning his son, Prince Faisal Bin Salman, to welcome the arrival of Indonesian pilgrims. However, AGUS said he did not know the reason for the drop in the Indonesian pilgrimage quota to 221,000 in the next pilgrimage season. “The question is why, in the next Hajj season, the Indonesian quota is at 221,000 when it was before at 231,000? Where was the loss of 10,000 quotas? (HNH / ERD)

